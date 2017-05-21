GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Video shows the decisions that went against Barcelona and for Real this season

Barcelona were admirably gracious in defeat on Sunday night when they finished second behind Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

While the Catalonians beat Eibar 4-2 at the Camp Nou, Real did the business away to Malaga to win the league by three points.

In reaction, Barca's Twitter account wrote: "Congratulations to Real Madrid on winning the 2016-17 La Liga."

Very blunt, but who can blame them? Lionel Messi and co. aren't used to finishing behind their Spanish rivals and only have themselves to blame.

Or do they?

Barcelona's four defeats this season have come to Alaves, Celta Vigo, Deportivo La Coruna and Malaga, but there's an argument to be made that refereeing decisions haven't helped.

During 1-1 draws against Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, for example, Barca were denied a number of clear-cut penalties for handball in both.

And against Real Betis in February, Barca were held to another draw but only after the referee didn't give a goal despite the ball being a metre over the line.

Gerard Pique has been particularly vocal about match officials showing bias towards Real and a video has emerged suggesting that could well be the case.

In the montage below, various incidents of Barcelona having decisions go against them and decisions going in favour of Los Blancos are shown, to the extent where Barca potentially lost out on 12 points.

Real, on the other hand, have perhaps benefitted from refereeing decisions, earning an extra two points. Check it out.

BARCA VS REAL: REFEREEING DECISIONS

It's impossible to deny Barcelona have been on the receiving end of some awful decisions, while Real have been somewhat fortuitous on occasion.

However, it's ultimately all swings and roundabouts; Barca have also had decisions given in their favour, but perhaps in lesser situations.

What Luis Enrique's men must do, therefore, is use their 'shortcomings' as motivation to reclaim their La Liga crown next season.

La Liga
