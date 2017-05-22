GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Kevin Kiermaier.

Watch: Kevin Keirmaier hits foul ball - it comes down on his head

Though baseball has been around since the 1800s, if you go to a game, there's still a decent chance you'll see something that rarely happens or has never happened before.

That was the case for Tampa Bay Rays fans who took in Sunday's game against the New York Yankees when outfielder Kevin Kiermaier stepped to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning.

On the fourth pitch of the at-bat, Kiermaier fouled a pitch off his foot and then stepped out of the batter's box to collect himself.

However, as you can see in the video below, when Kiermaier fouled the pitch off his foot, it bounced up into the air. When he turned away from the plate, the ball came down and hit him in the helmet, which clearly startled him:

Kiermaier's reaction was funny, but it also looks like he initially thought something may have been thrown at him, perhaps from the stands.

Kiermaier shook off his surprise, though he did strike out at the end of the at-bat. He finished Sunday's game 0-for-3 at the plate, but managed to steal a base after reaching on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the seventh inning.

For the season, Kiermaier is hitting .231 with three home runs and 12 RBI to go with seven stolen bases. He's most known for his defense, though, patrolling center field with reckless abandon.

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays

However, on Sunday, it was Aaron Judge of the Yankees trying to do his best Kiermaier impression, robbing Evan Longoria of a hit with a diving catch and doubling off a Tampa Bay runner in the process:

The Yankees held on to win 3-2, improving to an AL East best 25-16 in the process. The Rays, meanwhile, are now 23-23 - 4.5 games behind the Yankees in the division standings.

Houston Astros v Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays were trying to complete a sweep of their rivals, but fell short. After the game, Longoria told Rays.com that he and his teammates were disappointed they weren't able to get the job done:

"I think it's also good that we're a little disappointed after a loss," he said. "That's, I guess, how you want to feel. You never want to be satisfied when you lose. Period. It's good that we're hungry and want to keep winning."

The Rays were unable to capitalize on starting pitcher Chris Archer's strong performance, during which he struck out 12 Yankee hitters over 6.1 innings of work. New York starter CC Sabathia struck out six Tampa Bay hitters in 5.0 innings.

