NXT Takeover Chicago took place on Saturday night and it gave the fans some of the most memorable moments of 2017 so far.

From a dramatic NXT Championship match between Bobby Roode and Hideo Itami to a main event already being considered as a match of the year contender.

Ending on a shock

The show will however be remembered for it's closing scene in which one of NXT's most beloved tag teams imploded.

Following their loss to the Authors of Pain, DIY shared a special moment with the NXT Universe as they received a standing ovation for what fans thought would be them departing the arena.

However it all turned sour as Tomasso Ciampa would shockingly attack Johnny Gargano on the stage and leave him surrounded by doctors as the show went off the air.

The attack came out of nowhere and left fans chanting hate towards Ciampa but more importantly, asking why he attacked his friend.

Discussing the shock events of Takeover on Sunday's instalment of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated about why WWE would have the team fall apart.

Meltzer speculated that the two are heading to the main roster soon and the company would prefer them as two singles competitors rather than a tag team.

The duo have participated in some of the stand out matches so far this year and will be welcome additions to the main roster.

Where their new homes will be however could be a hot topic with each man seemingly having multiple perfect landing spots.

Big additions

If either man is moved to RAW, the likely landing spot would be within the Cruiserweight division to join stars like Austin Aries and Neville.

Both men competed in the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016 so are familiar with the division and would add some star power to the title.

Alternatively, either man could find a home on Smackdown and with stars like Sami Zayn, AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler all on the blue brand, they could create some dream matches.

Arguably the biggest question however will be 'when will they arrive on the main roster?'

In the immediate aftermath of Takeover, Ciampa has been surrounded by injury rumours possibly meaning he could be facing time away from the ring.

There has been no confirmation of an injury yet but if Ciampa is hurt, then his debut on the main roster could delayed.

