WWE

Breezango certainly put an interesting twist on the title match (©Twitter @Competitior_News).

Fans react positively on Twitter to bizarre Tag title match at Backlash

Sunday's Backlash event was the first Smackdown exclusive show since Elimination Chamber in February and it certainly didn't disappoint.

The first three matches all threw up their fair share of stories with the debut of Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn getting a shock win over Baron Corbin and Breezango giving the fans one of the most unusual title matches ever.

MASTER OF DISGUISE

Breezango were the number one contenders for the Uso's Smackdown Tag Team Championships and received their title match on Sunday.

The challengers were largely considered as the underdogs and many viewed them as shock contenders in the first place.

They did however bring a unique strategy to the match with Tyler Breeze making use of two different disguises in an attempt to throw the Usos off of their game.

Breeze started the match in his janitor disguise as seen on Thursday's Smackdown but would change mid match to appear as an older woman.

A very strange booking decision for a title match but the fans opinions on Twitter showed that it was well received.

The match really did leave a lot of fans scratching their heads at what they were seeing and while many saw the comical side, not every fan was convinced.

It was certainly a very interesting match but the end didn't bode well for the challengers as the Usos would still walk away victorious.

Eventually the gimmick would end and Breeze would return to his usual ring gear as he and Fandango went for the titles.

They came close to causing an upset but were eventually stopped by the champions who got the win that the fans were expecting.

The Usos remain as the Smackdown Live Tag Team Champions, but their reign could be set to face its toughest task.

A new challenge on the horizon

Breezango were certainly viewed as questionable challengers when they first earned the right to face the Usos for the title.

However with their title chance gone, they could fall out of contention due to an imminent arrival on Smackdown.

The New Day have been advertised on the blue brand for several weeks but have been kept off of TV due to an injury to Kofi Kingston.

Kingston is reportedly ready to return to the ring, meaning that the New Day could be due to arrive on Smackdown sooner rather than later.

The longest reigning tag team champions in history would be a big challenge to the Usos if they should arrive before the next Smackdown exclusive event, Money in the Bank.

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
WWE Smackdown

