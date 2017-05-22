The landscape of Smackdown Live has completely changed over the course of one match at Backlash.

Jinder Mahal is the new WWE Champion after he defeated Randy Orton in the main event.

Stunned silence

Mahal and Orton competed in the main event of what had already been a very entertaining show and threw up the only title change on the night.

SUBMIT AN ARTICLE

Got an opinion on Jinder Mahal winning the WWE title? Share it by submitting an article to GMS here: http://gms.to/haveyoursay5

Article continues below

The two had been feuding since Mahal became the number one contender shortly after the Superstar shake up and in that time his character has grown.

He has proven that he can carry a main event feud, but the fans in attendance at the Allstate Arena were still sent into a state of disbelief when he finally won the belt.

Article continues below

Mahal was accompanied to the ring by the Singh brothers and they played a key part as the now former champion Orton turned his focus to them.

Twice taking the opportunity to assault the team, Orton would take his eyes off of his opponent long enough for Mahal to capitalise.

Mahal's win would send the arena into a state of disbelief as WWE's cameras would focus upon fans looking the most disappointed or shocked.

The Maharaja however would carry his new title into the fans and celebrate with himself stood atop of any higher ground he could find.

Following the initial shock of the Viper losing his title, fans were cheering Mahal lifting the belt high.

Mahal would have a stern message for everyone following his win at Backlash.

A long road

Mahal has faced a long wait to get to his title match after he was traded to Smackdown as a part of the superstar shake- up following WrestleMania.

Mahal has - since becoming the number one contender - stolen the title belt from Orton, cost the Viper his House of Horrors match and now finally, won the belt himself.

There are many rumours that Mahal was given the belt due to the company attempting to expand their fan base in India.

Whatever the reason, it has been a long road for Mahal to claim the title and he surely won't be planning on handing it back anytime soon.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms