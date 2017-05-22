How Real Madrid’s players destroyed Gerard Pique during title celebrations

Real Madrid were crowned champions of Spain for the first time since 2012 on Sunday evening after recording a 2-0 victory over Malaga at La Rosaleda.

Cristiano Ronaldo settled the visitors’ nerves by scoring the opener in the second minute before Karim Benzema sealed the all-important victory for a goal 10 minutes after half-time.

Barcelona were relying on Malaga beating Madrid to stand any chance of winning La Liga, but Zinedine Zidane’s men finish the season three points clear of their fierce domestic rivals at the top of the table.

Barça, who take on Alaves in the Copa del Rey final next weekend, fell 2-0 down to mid-table Eibar at the Camp Nou.

However, in Luis Enrique’s final league match with the Catalan giants, Barcelona rallied and scored four goals in the final half-hour to record a 4-2 victory.

The Madrid players, coaching staff and supporters all celebrated long into the night.

This moment had been a long time coming - five years without a league title is an eternity for a club like Real Madrid - and many people in the Spanish capital will be waking up with sore heads this morning.

Video: Madrid players mock Pique during title celebrations

Someone else who’ll probably have a headache when he logs onto Twitter is Gerard Pique.

A video has emerged of the Madrid players on board the open-top bus chanting a derogatory song about the Barcelona defender.

In the video, and as per the Spanish newspaper Marca, Madrid’s players can be heard chanting: “Pique, b**tard, greet the champion!”

Watch it here…

Twitter thinks it knows who started the chant

It’s unclear which of the Madrid players actually started the chant, although Twitter seems fairly convinced that it was either Isco, recently linked with a summer move to the Camp Nou, or possibly Dani Carvajal.

But regardless of who started it, all of the players were clearly enjoying it.

Sergio Ramos clearly enjoyed it

Sergio Ramos, Pique’s arch-rival, can be seen jumping up and down while sporting a huge smile as his international colleague was comically mocked.

It shouldn’t be long before Pique drops a tweet in response to the Madrid chants - so, watch this space.

