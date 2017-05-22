GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Keylor Navas.

Why Keylor Navas shaved his head after Real Madrid won La Liga

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema's goals may have fired Real Madrid to La Liga glory on Sunday night, but huge credit must go to Keylor Navas.

Malaga had their fair share of chances but the Costa Rican was equal to every single one of them, producing save after save after save.

And one of them was simply outstanding.

With 20 minutes played, ex-Barcelona forward Sandro Ramirez struck a beautiful 30-yard free-kick that was heading for the top-left corner.

But somehow, Navas clawed the ball away to produce a sublime save and salvage Real's 1-0 lead, injuring himself in the process.

The 30-year-old has been superb of late and as a result, Zinedine Zidane is reportedly preparing a new contract from him, despite being linked with Manchester United's David de Gea.

Real fans certainly seem content with Navas at the moment and he gave a timely reminder of his class after the game at La Rosaleda Stadium.

As he emerged from Real's dressing room for a post-match interview, reporters were left shocked because he had shaved off all his hair.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-SEVILLA

And why? To dedicate Real's La Liga triumph to children battling with cancer in hospital.

"I shaved my head as tribute to all the children around the world who are suffering in hospitals. I ask God that they all recover," he told reporters.

"This is for all the children battling cancer, and for their families, so that they continue fighting."

What a wonderful gesture. Children around the world look up to professional football players, so for Navas to show that kind of support shows what kind of a role model he is.

He later posted a picture on Instagram sporting his new look.

The best could be yet to come for Navas and his teammates, who face Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3.

Los Blancos will look to defend their crown at the Millennium Stadium but must do so against Europe's toughest defence.

Topics:
Keylor Navas
La Liga
Zinedine Zidane
James Rodriguez
Football
Gareth Bale

