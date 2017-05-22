GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Bellerin.

Hector Bellerin sends tweet to Tottenham fan who trolled him after Arsenal finished fifth

Football News
24/7

For the first time since Arsene Wenger joined the Gunners, 21 years ago, Arsenal have failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough meant Wenger’s side would finish the season fifth in the Premier League table, regardless of their result against Everton.

Arsenal beat the Toffees 3-1 - with the goals coming from Hector Bellerin, Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey - but it was a case of too little, too late for the north London outfit.

The Gunners will subsequently find themselves competing in next season’s Europa League and will need to adjust to the demands of playing every Thursday-Sunday.

It’s unclear whether Wenger will still be in charge at the Emirates Stadium, although the veteran French coach is expected to announce he’s signed a new two-year contract extension following next weekend’s FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Arsenal now have their work cut out to keep hold of their best players, including Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Bellerin.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-EVERTON

Bellerin trolled after Arsenal finish fifth

The latter was trolled by a Tottenham fan as he drove home from the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

After stopping alongside the Spanish right-back in traffic, the Spurs supporter in question got his phone out and recorded as he chanted: “Champions League, they f***ed it up!”

Watch it here...

Bellerin tweets Spurs fan who trolled him

Bellerin responded by giving the middle finger - and now he’s posted a tweet to the Tottenham fan who trolled him.

The 22-year-old tweeted: “@ me when you win something.. 👀“.

Burn.

Bellerin’s response has already received over 15,000 retweets and been ‘liked’ more than 22,000 times.

Reaction to Bellerin's tweet

Here’s how Twitter has reacted to the defender’s tweet…

The Spurs fan has had a busy night on Twitter, by the looks of it...

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Hector Bellerin
Thierry Henry

