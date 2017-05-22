GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Alan Shearer, Harry Kane.

Alan Shearer replies to Harry Kane's tweet about winning the PL Golden Boot

Almost out of nowhere, Harry Kane has become one of the most lethal forwards in Europe.

Although no one can really touch the numbers that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have produced in recent years, Kane has scored an impressive 54 goals in Premier League games over the past two years.

At the end of both campaigns, the Spurs striker has walked away with the Golden Boot award and the white half of north London are seemingly edging closer to a real title challenge.

There was only six hat-tricks in the Premier League this season and Kane scored four of them. In fact, the 23-year-old has scored five hat-tricks in the last 26 months while Spurs as a club have managed six in the last 25 years.

Only four strikers have scored more top-flight hat-tricks than the Spurs No.10; Michael Owen (8), Thierry Henry (8), Robbie Fowler (9) and, the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer, Alan Shearer (11).

The Newcastle legend also played for Southampton and won the league with Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

During his 14 years in England's top-tier Shearer managed to rattle in 260 goals in 441 games scoring over 15 goals nine times.

Kane has scored over 20 times three seasons in a row now and after collecting his second Golden Boot on the spin - an award Shearer won three times - the iconic No. 9 reacted on Twitter.

Considering Kane is just 23, Shearer may indeed need to start worrying. Although, the Match of the Day pundit had 81 goals in his first three Premier League seasons, Kane has 78 after three full seasons and 10 games in the 2013-14 campaign.

Back in December, Shearer predicted that Kane would indeed have a great chance at breaking his sensational record if he could stay fit and resist a move abroad, while also admitting he thought Wayne Rooney would have come closer to stealing his accolade.

"I thought Wayne Rooney would manage or would come near to making it," Shearer is quoted as saying by FourFourTwo.

Newcastle United's Alan Shearer celebrat

"But he seems to be moving further away, and now plays a more retracted role at Manchester United.

"Harry Kane has made a stunning start to his career in the Premier League.

"If he avoids injury and continues his career here rather than trying his luck abroad, he will have the opportunity," he added.

Topics:
Newcastle United
Alan Shearer
Football
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur

DISCLAIMER

