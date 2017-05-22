GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Lionel Messi scores an outrageous goal against Eibar - but he was offside

The La Liga title race went down to the final weekend as Barcelona and Real Madrid battled to become kings of Spain. 

Lionel Messi and his teammates were aiming to win the league three years in a row, while Christiano Ronaldo and co were chasing their first title since 2012. 

Los Blancos took a three-point lead into the final day but faced a tough trip to Malaga. Barcelona's night appeared more straightforward, facing Eibar at the Nou Camp.

Ronaldo calmed any Madrid nerves early on, scoring after just two minutes. From then on, it was a comfortable victory for Zinedine Zidane's men, who ran out 2-0 winners.

Winning La Liga will feel even sweeter for Real after five years without getting their hands on the trophy.  

Their attentions now turn to the Champions League final against Juventus on June 3 in Cardiff.   

After 90 minutes at the Nou Camp, it finished 4-2 to Barca. The result meant nothing, and it looked like the players knew it. 

There's little doubt that they would have heard of Madrid's early lead, and were understandably deflated. 

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-EIBAR

In fact, the game against Eibar was a strange one. Barca went 2-0 down, which is almost unheard of when they're playing at home.

Takashi Inui scored two fantastic goals to put the away side in complete control before an own goal let the hosts back into it.  

Barca were then awarded a very controversial penalty after Jordi Alba appeared to dive, but Messi missed the spot kick anyway. 

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-EIBAR

Luis Suarez equalised shortly after and Messi scored a penalty at the second time of asking, and he rounded off the scoring with a second in injury time. 

His two goals against Eibar took him to 37 league goals this season, which is an incredible achievement. 

However, he could have had a hat-trick, but was denied an outrageous goal by the offside flag. 

Played through clean on goal, Messi backheeled the ball through goalkeeper Yoel Rodriguez's legs. 

You can see a video of the goal below. 

Of course, the Argentine was so far offside everyone else had stopped playing, but the skill he showed to backheel the ball through the goalkeeper's legs is incredible. 

Is Lionel Messi the best ever? Have your say in the comments below.

