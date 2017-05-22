John Terry played his last-ever Chelsea game on Sunday as the long-serving skipper closed the door after 22 years at Stamford Bridge.

The 36-year-old made 717 appearances for the Blues winning everything available at club level including five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, one Europa League and one Champions League.

The centre-back is yet to announce if he intends to keep playing or not and if he does, he may not stay in England.

Article continues below

However, despite a legendary career, most people are concentrating on how the 78-time England international wrapped up his career against Sunderland.

JT was substituted in the 26th minute for Gary Cahill - an obvious homage to the squad number he has used during his Chelsea career - and his teammates formed a guard of honour as he was leaving the pitch.

Article continues below

But, fans should not be surprised about this from the Blues and they even have previous form with Sunderland in these scenarios.

Cast your mind back to 2015 when Didier Drogba walked away from the club for a second time and watch the video below.

That's right, Drogba was carried off the pitch! If you are one of the few that think Terry's departure was indulgent, one could argue Drogba's was worse.

Still, Drogba is rightly lauded as a legend at the Bridge and goes down as one of the greatest forwards they've ever had. Current marksmen, Diego Costa, explained how the Ivorian helped him settle at the club during the 2014-15 season.

“I have always seen Drogba as the example to follow in terms of a centre-forward,” Costa said. “He was strong and scored loads of goals and he was a quality player.

“Just watching him train helped me. Just seeing him, I was amazed. This is because – and I’m not making this up at all – I specifically used to watch Chelsea [before he joined], who are obviously a big club, just to see Drogba.

“When I arrived here, he was never cold with me, quite the opposite. I wasn’t exactly scared of him, but he was such a legend who had helped the club grow and been a part of all that.

“He made history here, so could have been dismissive of me but, no, he was always fantastic with me. I will always have fond memories of him and whenever I see him, I thank him. It’s not always easy for someone with so much history to be in that position.

“I was playing well, scoring goals, and he would support and motivate me, whereas others might not have done the same. I take my hat off to him.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms