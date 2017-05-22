GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Iker Casillas tweets following Real Madrid's La Liga triumph

The La Liga title race went down to the wire this weekend as Real Madrid and Barcelona battled to take the trophy. 

Real went into the final weekend with a three-point lead over their rivals at the top. 

However, there was a chance they could slip up in a tough fixture away to Malaga, who had won six of their last eight games.

Barcelona's evening appeared more straightforward, as they hosted Eibar at the Nou Camp.  

However, it was Madrid who calmed their nerves the quickest, and after two minutes Cristiano Ronaldo put them in the driving seat by rounding the Malaga goalkeeper to score.  

From then on, it was a comfortable victory. Karim Benzema doubled the lead in the second half, and Real's first title since 2012 was confirmed.

Barcelona did win 4-2 after struggling early on against Eibar. The Blaugrana went 2-0 down at home, before fighting back through Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.  

In the end, it meant little.  

Malaga CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Madrid's win meant that some of Zinedine Zidane's superstars also picked up their first league title since joining Los Blancos.

The likes of Tony Kroos, Isco and Keylor Navas all finally tasted league success as Real managed to finish ahead of Barca and Atletico Madrid, who have both won La Liga in the last four years. 

For those like Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos, another title was long overdue. 

Malaga CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Another man who was used to winning titles at Real is Iker Casillas. The Spanish goalkeeper won the league five times, the Champions League three times and the Copa del Ray twice in his 16-year career. 

And following his former clubs triumph on Sunday, he tweeted his reaction.  

The post, that has over 30,000 likes and retweets, included 32 trophy emojis, followed by the word 'loading' and a 33rd trophy, symbolising the fact Madrid had just won the league for a record 33rd time.  

They are now nine domestic league titles ahead of Barcelona, who have 24. And Casillas made sure that their fans won't forget that.

Topics:
La Liga
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane
Iker Casillas
Lionel Messi
Football
Barcelona

