There’s no rivalry quite like the rivalry that exists between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

La Liga’s big two are constantly at each other’s throats and that’ll never change. Far too much water has passed under the bridge over the past century.

Madrid were never going to miss the opportunity to have a dig at Barça and the players aimed fire at Gerard Pique during their title celebrations on Sunday evening.

Footage has emerged - which you can watch HERE - of the Madrid players chanting: “Pique, b**tard, greet the champion!”

And there were probably a few more anti-Barça songs chanted throughout the night at the Plaza de Cibeles, where Los Blancos celebrate all of their major triumphs.

Barcelona's players aren't exactly innocent

Barcelona’s players would have done the same - and, indeed, they have in the past.

Just last year, Pique was caught mocking Cristiano Ronaldo during the club’s La Liga bus parade.

It’s all fair game and Pique won’t be shocked to discover he was the target of the Madrid players’ abuse on Sunday night after everything that’s gone on over the past few seasons.

Barcelona's unexpected tweet after Madrid win title

However, ahead of Madrid’s celebrations in Cibeles, Barcelona posted a rather unexpected tweet.

Instead of ignoring the fact their rivals had just won their first La Liga title since 2012, the Catalan giants posted a congratulatory tweet.

The tweet, which has been retweeted over 17,000 times, reads: “Congratulations to Real Madrid on winning the 2016-17 La Liga.”

A touch of real class from Barcelona.

Both sets of fans then started arguing in the replies

However, that didn’t stop fans of both clubs from arguing in the replies…

Barcelona and Madrid have two big matches coming up

The 2016-17 La Liga campaign is now over, but it all begins again on August 19 and we can’t wait.

In the meantime, though, there’s still the small matter of the Copa del Rey and the Champions League to settle.

Barcelona take on Alaves at the Vicente Calderon next weekend, while Madrid face Juventus in Cardiff a week later, aiming to become the first club to successfully retain the European Cup in its current format.

