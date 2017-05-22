Real Madrid’s players, coaching staff and supporters celebrated long into the night after ending their five-year wait for the Spanish league title.

Los Blancos were crowned 2016-17 La Liga champions following Sunday night’s 2-0 win over Malaga at La Rosaleda.

The result meant Zinedine Zidane’s side finished the season three points clear of domestic rivals Barcelona, who defeated Eibar 4-2 at the Camp Nou.

Article continues below

"We are very happy," Zidane told Movistar Plus, per Goal, after winning La Liga. "We have conquered one of the most beautiful leagues in the world and to win it here and with this template has been wonderful.

"As a coach there is no higher professional achievement. This is the happiest day of my life.

Article continues below

"It has been very special, and although the merit belongs to everyone, it is mostly the players. The key to success has been there, in the group."

Zidane: We'll enjoy this title win

Zidane told reporters that he and his players would spend the night celebrating the title win, despite the fact they still have one huge match left to play: the Champions League final against Juventus on June 3.

"I'm going to enjoy what we did today," Zidane continued. "I do not think about Cardiff today.

"There are no words to define this. I would like to come up here and dance, but I will not do it. I'm very happy inside.

"Being a Madrid coach you know the expectations. They are tall and we know that. I like that.

"I have lived as a player and for me today is the happiest day, professionally. The coach totally changes things. I won everything with this shirt, but winning the league today is the maximum."

Watch: Zidane's press conference interrupted by Madrid stars

Zidane then answered questions from the Spanish media inside the press conference room at La Rosaleda.

But his presser was brilliantly interrupted by several of his players, who burst in and drenched him with champagne.

You can watch the funny footage here…

Zidane initially looked pretty shocked but eventually joined in with a rendition of ‘Campeones!’.

After the Madrid players cleared off, Zidane, dripping wet with champagne, composed himself and began to take questions again.

What a pro.

Zidane: Madrid had to win this title

"I am very happy, 38 match days and at the end of it all we are top," Zidane was quoted by AS, per Goal, as telling reporters. "To win it with this game is incredible.

"It was very important to win the league — it was a lot of years without winning it.

"We knew that the league is everything and when you win it, it is very important. And for Real Madrid, because it is the best club in the world, we have to return with this league title.

"The Spanish league is the most difficult and beautiful in my opinion. As always in a season, we have worked and fought until the end, and with the squad that we have we just had to think of working."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms