GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua makes huge request to Floyd Mayweather for Conor McGregor fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Anthony Joshua has reached new levels of fame since his victory over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley last month.

The unified IBO, IBF and WBA (super) heavyweight champion sold out England's biggest stadium against his Ukrainian foe and is now, undoubtedly, one of the biggest names in boxing.

Will there be a rematch with Klitschko? Will Joshua try and gain more world titles by facing WBC Deontay Wilder or WBO champ Joseph Parker? Or maybe huge domestic bouts with Tyson Fury, Tony Bellew or David Haye await him?

Article continues below

Either way, there is some serious money to be made for AJ in the very near future, but he'll do well to eclipse a man like Floyd Mayweather when it comes to revenue.

Money Mayweather competed and won in the most lucrative bout in boxing history when he faced off against Manny Pacquiao back in 2015 and he has since retired with a pristine record of 49-0.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Reason why WWE had DIY split up at Takeover revealed [Wrestling Observer]

Reason why WWE had DIY split up at Takeover revealed [Wrestling Observer]

Fans have interesting reaction to strange Tag Team title match at Backlash

Fans have interesting reaction to strange Tag Team title match at Backlash

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Speculation grows every day that he will look to make it a clean 50 when he takes on UFC sensation Conor McGregor in a 'superfight' and that bout would surely smash every all-time box office record going.

Well, despite doing extremely well on his own, it would appear that Joshua wants a piece of that pie.

In the video below, watch AJ tell Mayweather that he wants to be on the Mayweather/McGregor undercard and the unbeaten boxer seems to love the suggestion.

UFC president Dana White doesn't appear to be seeing it that way, though, and he thinks the undercard will be almost irrelevant.

“It would be boxing. It’s going to be a typical boxing match where it’s all about the main event and not the undercard. That’s boxing,” White said.

“This won’t be a UFC event. It’s going to be a boxing event. So international is wide open, the slate is clear on our side to do whatever. I don’t know what obstacles or hurdles they have to jump over.”

In truth, fighters from Mayweather Promotions will likely fill the bill, but it certainly has the potential for plenty other crossover fights. An all-British affair between the UFC's Jimi Manuwa and former heavyweight champion Haye has also been mooted, let alone any fight Joshua might be interested in.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Reason why WWE had DIY split up at Takeover revealed [Wrestling Observer]

Reason why WWE had DIY split up at Takeover revealed [Wrestling Observer]

Fans have interesting reaction to strange Tag Team title match at Backlash

Fans have interesting reaction to strange Tag Team title match at Backlash

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Crowd in Chicago left shocked at the end of Backlash

Crowd in Chicago left shocked at the end of Backlash

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again