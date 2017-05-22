Anthony Joshua has reached new levels of fame since his victory over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley last month.

The unified IBO, IBF and WBA (super) heavyweight champion sold out England's biggest stadium against his Ukrainian foe and is now, undoubtedly, one of the biggest names in boxing.

Will there be a rematch with Klitschko? Will Joshua try and gain more world titles by facing WBC Deontay Wilder or WBO champ Joseph Parker? Or maybe huge domestic bouts with Tyson Fury, Tony Bellew or David Haye await him?

Either way, there is some serious money to be made for AJ in the very near future, but he'll do well to eclipse a man like Floyd Mayweather when it comes to revenue.

Money Mayweather competed and won in the most lucrative bout in boxing history when he faced off against Manny Pacquiao back in 2015 and he has since retired with a pristine record of 49-0.

Speculation grows every day that he will look to make it a clean 50 when he takes on UFC sensation Conor McGregor in a 'superfight' and that bout would surely smash every all-time box office record going.

Well, despite doing extremely well on his own, it would appear that Joshua wants a piece of that pie.

In the video below, watch AJ tell Mayweather that he wants to be on the Mayweather/McGregor undercard and the unbeaten boxer seems to love the suggestion.

UFC president Dana White doesn't appear to be seeing it that way, though, and he thinks the undercard will be almost irrelevant.

“It would be boxing. It’s going to be a typical boxing match where it’s all about the main event and not the undercard. That’s boxing,” White said.

“This won’t be a UFC event. It’s going to be a boxing event. So international is wide open, the slate is clear on our side to do whatever. I don’t know what obstacles or hurdles they have to jump over.”

In truth, fighters from Mayweather Promotions will likely fill the bill, but it certainly has the potential for plenty other crossover fights. An all-British affair between the UFC's Jimi Manuwa and former heavyweight champion Haye has also been mooted, let alone any fight Joshua might be interested in.

