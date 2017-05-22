GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Novak Djokovic: Hoping to overturn fortunes with Agassi.

Novak Djokovic names Andre Agassi as his next coach after Italian Open final defeat

World number two Novak Djokovic has finally announced his next coach which has been the topic of discussion since he parted companies with his entire coaching team earlier this month.

American tennis legend Andre Agassi will be assisting Djokovic to overturn his fortunes as he has struggled to find success in recent months.

Agassi will join up with the Serbian in Paris for the French Open scheduled to commence on May 28.

The 12-time Grand Slam winner will appoint his second high-profile coach in Agassi after a successful stint with Boris Becker, under whom he won six Grand Slam titles in a span of three years.

The German left his team in December 2016 which Djokovic termed as a mutual decision for the next chapter in his pro career.

The confirmation of the news was made by the 30-year-old after the 6-4, 6-3 defeat to Alexander Zverev in the final of the Italian Open in Rome.

Djokovic further stated that the hiring of the legend as his main coach is not a long-term commitment but an experimental move on his part to identify the right solution for success in the future.

Speaking on the issue, BBC Sport quoted the former world number one saying: "I spoke to Andre the last couple weeks on the phone, and we decided to get together in Paris. So he's going to be there.

"We'll see what the future brings. We are both excited to work together and see where it takes us.

"We don't have any long-term commitment. It's just us trying to get to know each other in Paris a little bit."

Agassi, who retired in 2006, currently resides in Las Vegas along with wife Steffi Graf and their two teenage children and does not have any top-level coaching experience, yet, Djokovic is excited for the association in the days ahead.

It remains to be seen if assigning the 47-year-old would indeed bring productive results for the Serbian star after abysmal showings since last year's Wimbledon where he finished as runners-up and later conceding his number one rank to Andy Murray at the end of the year.

