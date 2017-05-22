While Liverpool’s Premier League campaign might be over, there’s still one more match to play before they can relax.

Jurgen Klopp will take his squad to Australia as they take on A-League Champions Sydney FC at the ANZ Stadium on Wednesday.

The friendly is part of the Reds’ 125th-anniversary celebrations and Klopp has named a strong squad to travel Down Under.

Article continues below

The squad list contains 21 first-team players - including Roberto Firmino, Lucas Leiva, James Milner, Divock Origi, Daniel Sturridge and Georginio Wijnaldum.

However, Klopp sprung a surprise by naming four Liverpool legends in the team.

Article continues below

Steven Gerrard, Daniel Agger, Steve McManaman and Jamie Carragher will also travel with the squad and could play some part in the fixture.

Liverpool's squad for Australia

After Liverpool tweeted their list, Liverpool fans in Australia would have been delighted to see many of their stars as well as a handful of legends.

But things might be a bit awkward for Carragher in the dressing room.

Carragher likes to criticise Liverpool's defence

The Liverpool legend turned Sky Sports pundit is often heard criticising his former side, especially their inability to defend.

After Liverpool’s loss to Leicester in February, he was particularly critical of the side’s back four as they were thrashed 3-1.

"Liverpool were shocking tonight, I was at the games at Hull and Burnley and they were the exact same games," Carragher said.

"They're on course to concede 50 goals again this season and Klopp hasn't rectified that.

"There's no way you are going to win anything conceding that amount of goals, it's just impossible to do that.”

Now, Carragher will be playing alongside the likes of Dejan Lovren and James Milner - who he has spent the majority of the campaign questioning.

It’s a prospect that made Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville laugh.

Gary Neville tweets Carragher

After he heard that Carragher would be in the Liverpool team, he took to Twitter to write: “Wow @Carra23 in the Liverpool squad . Gonna be awkward for you playing in that defence you've been slagging off all year!”

Brilliant.

He then retweeted a video from a follower that showed Carragher getting bullied by Romelu Lukaku during his playing days.

Either way, it’s sure to be an incredible occasion in Australia and one that Carragher and co. will thoroughly enjoy.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms