Liverpool confirmed a place in next season's Champions League with a 3-0 win against Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp will be proud of guiding his team back into Europe's elite competition in his first full season at the club.

He could only manage the Red's to eighth in the league after taking over in October 2015, missing out on even the Europa League that year.

His side were able to hold off a tough challenge from Arsenal, who were fighting for fourth place up until the final day of the season, but ultimately came up short.

Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana at Anfield yesterday ensured Liverpool denied Arsene Wenger a top-four finish for the first time in 21 years.

To help the team return to former glories, Klopp needs to challenge in the Champions League next season and make sure they don't waste what they've fought so hard for.

Fans would love another run similar to the one in 2005 when Liverpool won the tournament in style, beating AC Milan on penalties after coming back from 3-0 down.

It's still remembered as one of the greatest games in the club's history.

However, there were a number of world class talents in that Liverpool side. The likes of Jamie Carragher, Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso personified the fighting spirit needed to win one of the biggest trophies in football.

Klopp would love to be managing those players in their prime. Instead, though, he has players like Jordan Henderson, Dejan Lovren and James Milner to work with.

Although the team has done well to secure Champions League football next season, one man believes he's been watching the worst Liverpool side in recent history.

That man is Joey Barton.

Speaking on BT Sport Score, the footballer, who's currently suspended for gambling, said:

"I played against them a couple of weeks ago. I would arguably say it's the worst Liverpool team I've played against at Anfield."

That's pretty tough criticism, considering Barton started his career in 2002, meaning he's been facing the Merseyside club for 15 years.

A video of his comments can be found below.

He blamed a lack of conviction and defensive problems as downfalls of Klopp's team, suggesting that it was quality in these areas that made other Liverpool sides so hard to beat.

