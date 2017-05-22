GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

..

Joey Barton criticises current Liverpool team

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool confirmed a place in next season's Champions League with a 3-0 win against Middlesbrough on Sunday. 

Jurgen Klopp will be proud of guiding his team back into Europe's elite competition in his first full season at the club.

He could only manage the Red's to eighth in the league after taking over in October 2015, missing out on even the Europa League that year.

Article continues below

His side were able to hold off a tough challenge from Arsenal, who were fighting for fourth place up until the final day of the season, but ultimately came up short.

Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana at Anfield yesterday ensured Liverpool denied Arsene Wenger a top-four finish for the first time in 21 years. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Reason why WWE had DIY split up at Takeover revealed [Wrestling Observer]

Reason why WWE had DIY split up at Takeover revealed [Wrestling Observer]

Fans have interesting reaction to strange Tag Team title match at Backlash

Fans have interesting reaction to strange Tag Team title match at Backlash

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

To help the team return to former glories, Klopp needs to challenge in the Champions League next season and make sure they don't waste what they've fought so hard for. 

Fans would love another run similar to the one in 2005 when Liverpool won the tournament in style, beating AC Milan on penalties after coming back from 3-0 down. 

It's still remembered as one of the greatest games in the club's history. 

UEFA Champions League Final - AC Milan v Liverpool

However, there were a number of world class talents in that Liverpool side. The likes of Jamie Carragher, Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso personified the fighting spirit needed to win one of the biggest trophies in football.

Klopp would love to be managing those players in their prime. Instead, though, he has players like Jordan Henderson, Dejan Lovren and James Milner to work with.

Although the team has done well to secure Champions League football next season, one man believes he's been watching the worst Liverpool side in recent history.  

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MIDDLESBROUGH

That man is Joey Barton.  

Speaking on BT Sport Score, the footballer, who's currently suspended for gambling, said:

"I played against them a couple of weeks ago. I would arguably say it's the worst Liverpool team I've played against at Anfield." 

That's pretty tough criticism, considering Barton started his career in 2002, meaning he's been facing the Merseyside club for 15 years.  

A video of his comments can be found below. 

He blamed a lack of conviction and defensive problems as downfalls of Klopp's team, suggesting that it was quality in these areas that made other Liverpool sides so hard to beat.

Is Joey Barton right in his criticism of Liverpool? Have your say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Xabi Alonso
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Steven Gerrard
Joey Barton

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Reason why WWE had DIY split up at Takeover revealed [Wrestling Observer]

Reason why WWE had DIY split up at Takeover revealed [Wrestling Observer]

Fans have interesting reaction to strange Tag Team title match at Backlash

Fans have interesting reaction to strange Tag Team title match at Backlash

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Crowd in Chicago left shocked at the end of Backlash

Crowd in Chicago left shocked at the end of Backlash

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again