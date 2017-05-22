LeBron James has appeared in 210 playoff games in his legendary career. That's more than 2.5 full seasons' worth of extra basketball.

In those games, he's only scored 11 points or less four times. In 107 career home playoff games, his 11-point performance on Sunday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals was a career low.

After the Boston Celtics, who were down 2-0 in the series and playing without injured star Isaiah Thomas, came back from a 21-point deficit to earn a 111-108 victory after Avery Bradley hit a three-pointer just before the buzzer, James and his teammates were left searching for answers.

Even LeBron, who had been having one of the best postseason runs of his career, told reporters after the game that he felt off all night long (via ESPN.com):

"I had a tough game, period - not just in the second half," James said. "Me personally, I didn't have it. My teammates did a great job of keeping us in the game, building that lead. But me personally, I didn't have it. That's all I've got to say about my performance."

One radio reporter kept pressing the issue with James, who wasn't happy with the negative line of questions:

"I was just pretty poor," James said. "What else do you want me to say? It seems like you only ask questions when we lose. ... You always come around when we lose, I swear."

LeBron finished the game with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists, but was held scoreless through the entire fourth quarter as the Celtics fought their way back from the big deficit.

Kyrie Irving led the Cavaliers with 29 points, but only 12 of those points came after halftime, while Kevin Love scored 22 of his 28 points in the first two quarters.

Even after LeBron's struggles, Boston coach Brad Stevens wasn't taking the bait when asked about the superstar's performance. Stevens said James impacted the game in other ways that maybe didn't show up on the stat sheet:

"He's such an unselfish player," Stevens said. "He made so many great plays, some that people will talk about that led to extra passes, some that led to assists. He's the best player in the world. I'm not going to criticize him one bit. I don't know what to say other than he's a handful."

The Cavaliers will now try to regroup as they prepare for Game 4 in Cleveland on Tuesday night. The Celtics will have to prepare for the worst, though, as counting on LeBron to have two-straight poor performances isn't the safest bet.