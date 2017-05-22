If, like us, you’re going to miss Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville exchanging digs on Monday Night Football over the next three months then fear not: at least we still have Twitter.

MNF’s comedy double-act enjoy amusing their respective followers by having cheeky pops at each other on the social networking website.

This morning, after Liverpool’s Twitter account confirmed Carragher is part of the Reds’ squad to face A-League champions Sydney FC in a friendly at the ANZ Stadium on Wednesday, Neville couldn’t resist the opportunity to mock his pal.

Article continues below

“Wow @Carra23 in the Liverpool squad.” Neville tweeted. “Gonna be awkward for you playing in that defence you've been slagging off all year!”

Pretty funny from Neville, who then retweeted a GIF of Jamie Carragher being bullied by Romelu Lukaku towards the end of his playing career.

Article continues below

Carragher's response was amazing

Carragher was never going to let this slide without providing a response - and the Liverpool legend didn’t disappoint.

In fact, his response is easily one of his funniest ever replies to Neville - and that’s saying something.

He replied: “Can't be as awkward as you speaking to Conte yesterday about management!”

What a burn!

You can watch Conte’s post-match interview with Sky Sports here…

Neville did look a bit awkward, to be fair.

Carragher loves teasing Neville about his spell at Valencia

Carragher loves winding Neville up about his ill-fated four-month spell with Valencia last season, even though the former Manchester United captain always takes it well and is never afraid to laugh at himself.

Back at the start of the season, Carragher memorably put his feet on the MNF desk as Neville prepared to answer the question ‘what did you learn from your time managing Valencia?’.

“I’ve been waiting six months for this,” Carragher said in footage you can watch below, “let’s go.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms