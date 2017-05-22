GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Neville.

Jamie Carragher responds perfectly to Gary Neville’s tweet about playing for Liverpool again

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

If, like us, you’re going to miss Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville exchanging digs on Monday Night Football over the next three months then fear not: at least we still have Twitter.

MNF’s comedy double-act enjoy amusing their respective followers by having cheeky pops at each other on the social networking website.

This morning, after Liverpool’s Twitter account confirmed Carragher is part of the Reds’ squad to face A-League champions Sydney FC in a friendly at the ANZ Stadium on Wednesday, Neville couldn’t resist the opportunity to mock his pal.

Article continues below

“Wow @Carra23 in the Liverpool squad.” Neville tweeted. “Gonna be awkward for you playing in that defence you've been slagging off all year!”

Pretty funny from Neville, who then retweeted a GIF of Jamie Carragher being bullied by Romelu Lukaku towards the end of his playing career.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

AJ Styles hints at possible injury at Backlash

AJ Styles hints at possible injury at Backlash

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Carragher's response was amazing

Carragher was never going to let this slide without providing a response - and the Liverpool legend didn’t disappoint.

In fact, his response is easily one of his funniest ever replies to Neville - and that’s saying something.

He replied: “Can't be as awkward as you speaking to Conte yesterday about management!”

What a burn!

You can watch Conte’s post-match interview with Sky Sports here…

Neville did look a bit awkward, to be fair.

Carragher loves teasing Neville about his spell at Valencia

Carragher loves winding Neville up about his ill-fated four-month spell with Valencia last season, even though the former Manchester United captain always takes it well and is never afraid to laugh at himself.

Back at the start of the season, Carragher memorably put his feet on the MNF desk as Neville prepared to answer the question ‘what did you learn from your time managing Valencia?’.

p1bgo3dksg5e0sfl1kkfe4k1s839.jpg

“I’ve been waiting six months for this,” Carragher said in footage you can watch below, “let’s go.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Gary Neville

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

AJ Styles hints at possible injury at Backlash

AJ Styles hints at possible injury at Backlash

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Crowd in Chicago left shocked at the end of Backlash

Crowd in Chicago left shocked at the end of Backlash

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again