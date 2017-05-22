GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tottenham could face group of death in next season's Champions League

Almost all the contenders of next season's Champions League have been confirmed. 

From the Premier League, winners Chelsea, second place Tottenham and third place Manchester City all have confirmed spots in Europe's elite competition.

Liverpool, who finished fourth, will have to go through a qualifying round to make the group stages and Manchester United could also still qualify if they win the Europa League next Wednesday.    

They face Ajax in the final at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, meaning there could be five English teams in next year's tournament.    

Each team that qualifies goes into one of four pots and the draw, which takes place in August, decides who will face off in the group stage.

Winners of their domestic leagues are seeded, and all go into pot one. This ensures they cannot meet at the earliest stage of the competition. 

Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are some of the biggest seeded names. 

Pots two, three and four are yet to be confirmed. A majority of teams who finish second in their league go into pot two, with pots three and four being made up of other teams who have to go through qualifying to reach the groups. 

Tottenham Hotspur FC v PFC CSKA Moskva - UEFA Champions League

However, despite finishing second in the Premier League, Tottenham will not be in pot two with the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Porto. 

Instead, Manchester City and potentially Manchester United, if they win the Europa League, will be in that pot. 

Tottenham have been provisionally put in pot three, along with Anderlecht, Basel and Liverpool, if they qualify.  

Tottenham Hotspur FC v PFC CSKA Moskva - UEFA Champions League

This means there is potential for Spurs to be drawn into a group of death. 

Mauricio Pochettino will view two potential draws as worst case scenarios. His side can be drawn into a group with both Bayern and Barcelona, or even Real Madrid and PSG. 

After their woeful performances in the Champions League at Wembley last season, they'll want to avoid the big boys until at least the knockout stages. 

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-TOTTENHAM

There's also potential for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to be drawn into groups with those opponents, but they can't complain as much after finishing fourth, not second in the league.     

The situation means that Spurs will be cheering on Ajax in Wednesday's final, because if they deny United entry to the Champions League, Tottenham will be elevated into pot two. 

That way, they can avoid a group of death in next season's group stage. 

Will Manchester United win the Europa League? Have your say in the comments below.    

