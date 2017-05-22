As the Golden State Warriors know all too well, one injury can drastically swing a playoff series.

In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, the Spurs lost star forward Kawhi Leonard while up big in the third quarter. From there, the Warriors managed to chip away at their opponent's lead and earn a home victory.

So, when Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon seemingly went for Golden State sharpshooter Stephen Curry's knee late in Game 3, many deemed it a dirty play.

The play in question, which you can see below, came late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 120-108 victory, with Dedmon seemingly using his knee to go after Curry's knee while setting what appears to be an illegal moving screen:

Naturally, the Warriors weren't too happy with the Spurs' big man for going after one of their star players.

On Sunday, Curry told ESPN.com that he didn't want to say Dedmon has a history of plays like the one above, but acknowledged that it was a dangerous and unnecessary screen:

"I know he's not a dirty player. I'm not going to try to mess up his reputation, but I feel like that was a dirty play," Curry responded. "Luckily no one was hurt."

Mike Brown, Golden State's acting coach in the absence of Steve Kerr, agreed with his star player, saying he thought Dedmon should have been whistled for a foul on the play:

"I thought it was an illegal screen," Brown said. "When it happened live, I was not sure, but when you look at the film, it was an illegal pick. Sometimes the officials make the call, and sometimes they don't."

No foul was called on Dedmon, and the NBA won't issue any sort of punishment to the big man. Shortly after the play, Curry was taken out of the game as the Warriors held a big enough lead to let their star sharpshooter sit.

Thankfully for Golden State fans, Curry seems to be fine and avoided any sort of injury on the play. Still, you can bet the Warriors will keep a close eye on Dedmon during Monday night's Game 4 in San Antonio.

Down 3-0 in the series and facing elimination as Leonard continues to miss action with the aforementioned ankle injury, the Spurs will be desperate to limit what the Warriors do offensively.

A big part of that is making sure Curry is uncomfortable with the ball in his hands. However, San Antonio has enough defensive talent to take Curry off his game without resorting to moving screens.