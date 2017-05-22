Real Madrid secured their first La Liga title in five years on Sunday thanks to a 2-0 win over Malaga at La Rosaleda.

Barcelona, despite going behind early on, managed to defeat Eibar to keep the pressure on, but Madrid sealed the deal with a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo - who else?

12 of the last 12 championships have been shared between Barca and Real and the only team to get in the way of the Clasico monopoly were Atletico Madrid in 2014.

Article continues below

It was a historic day for the red half of Madrid on Sunday too; they said goodbye to the Vicente Calderon for the very last time.

Diego Simeone's side - assuming he is still in charge next season - will be moving to the Wanda Metropolitano next term, a brand new 68,000-seater stadium that can only hope it has the same raucous atmosphere the Vicente Calderon boasted.

Article continues below

A 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao was to be their final game at the Calderon and as a treat to the fans, the club decided to say their goodbyes to the stadium by bringing out every trophy they had ever won at the ground.

Antione Griezmann walked out holding the Spanish Super Cup (won in 2014-15), with teammates Miguel Angel Moya, Saul and Jan Oblak for company.

After the 26-year-old French striker and co. placed the trophy with the others, the ground erupted in huge chants of "Jump if you're not a Madridista".

Griezmann wasn't about to let the fans sing on their own. The 26-goal striker jumped into life and began hopping up and down, encouraging the Atleti fans to get louder and louder. Watch the clip below to see the in-demand forward in full flow.

Rumours persist that Griezmann is destined for a move away from Atletico with Manchester United and even Real Madrid being mooted as the most likely destinations.

Judging by that video evidence, we can safely say that it is unlikely that Real is a place he is clamouring to be.

In fact, recent reports have suggested that a deal is in place to bring highly-rated Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette to the club this summer.

Will he partner or replace Griezmann? If it's the former, the La Liga title race could be more open next season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms