GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Antoine Griezmann.

How Atletico man Antoine Griezmann reacted to anti-Real Madrid chant

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Real Madrid secured their first La Liga title in five years on Sunday thanks to a 2-0 win over Malaga at La Rosaleda.

Barcelona, despite going behind early on, managed to defeat Eibar to keep the pressure on, but Madrid sealed the deal with a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo - who else?

12 of the last 12 championships have been shared between Barca and Real and the only team to get in the way of the Clasico monopoly were Atletico Madrid in 2014.

Article continues below

It was a historic day for the red half of Madrid on Sunday too; they said goodbye to the Vicente Calderon for the very last time.

Diego Simeone's side - assuming he is still in charge next season - will be moving to the Wanda Metropolitano next term, a brand new 68,000-seater stadium that can only hope it has the same raucous atmosphere the Vicente Calderon boasted.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

AJ Styles hints at possible injury at Backlash

AJ Styles hints at possible injury at Backlash

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

A 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao was to be their final game at the Calderon and as a treat to the fans, the club decided to say their goodbyes to the stadium by bringing out every trophy they had ever won at the ground.

Antione Griezmann walked out holding the Spanish Super Cup (won in 2014-15), with teammates Miguel Angel Moya, Saul and Jan Oblak for company.

After the 26-year-old French striker and co. placed the trophy with the others, the ground erupted in huge chants of "Jump if you're not a Madridista".

Griezmann wasn't about to let the fans sing on their own. The 26-goal striker jumped into life and began hopping up and down, encouraging the Atleti fans to get louder and louder. Watch the clip below to see the in-demand forward in full flow.

Rumours persist that Griezmann is destined for a move away from Atletico with Manchester United and even Real Madrid being mooted as the most likely destinations.

Judging by that video evidence, we can safely say that it is unlikely that Real is a place he is clamouring to be.

FBL-EURO-2016-COPAM2015-FRA-TRAINING

In fact, recent reports have suggested that a deal is in place to bring highly-rated Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette to the club this summer.

Will he partner or replace Griezmann? If it's the former, the La Liga title race could be more open next season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Real Madrid
Football

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

AJ Styles hints at possible injury at Backlash

AJ Styles hints at possible injury at Backlash

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Crowd in Chicago left shocked at the end of Backlash

Crowd in Chicago left shocked at the end of Backlash

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again