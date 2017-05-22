Manchester United and Ajax clash on Wednesday night in the final of this season's Europa League.

It's a chance for Jose Mourinho's United to win the trophy for the first time, whereas the Dutch side can win it for the second time.

Victory for the English side would ensure they finish the season on a high.

Since reaching the latter stages of the tournament, Mourinho has made no secret of the fact he was going to prioritise attempting to win the trophy over domestic performance.

This was shown when United fielded a team with four debutants in their starting line-up on the final day of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace.

Winning the Europa League would do more than just adding another piece of silverware to the League Cup the Red Devils won in February.

The winner of the tournament automatically qualifies for the next season's Champions League. As United finished sixth this season, they will miss out on Europe's elite competition if they don't beat Ajax.

If they do, Mourinho's average first season will turn into a very good one, with Champions League qualification and two trophies.

Their opponents though, also want to win some silverware. Ajax were beaten to the Dutch Eredivisie title by Dirk Kuyt's Feyenoord on the last day of the season, meaning they'll also be desperate to lift a trophy this year.

The Europa League, formally known as the Uefa Cup, is one of the only trophies currently missing from United's very full cabinet, and Ajax didn't let them forget that on Twitter.

Ahead of Wednesday's final, they sent a tweet to Man United's official account, which read:

"Hi @ManUtd, we've heard something's missing in your Trophy Cabinet! And we would like to keep it that way!"

They also attached a photo of Ajax's team from 1992 lifting the trophy.

United replied swiftly, tweeting back:

"Our cabinet is already pretty full, but don’t worry – we can always make more room"

After the talk on Twitter, it's down to the players to do the business on the pitch this week.

