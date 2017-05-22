Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

LeBron James.

The music the Cavaliers came out to before Game 3 looks awkward after bad loss

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

If you do something to try to embarrass your opponent during pregame warmups, you'd better be able to back it up on the court.

We've seen already this postseason that the Boston Celtics wearing all black before Game 6 against the Washington Wizards backfired, though the C's did end up winning the series in seven games.

On Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers tried to troll the Celtics with their pregame music selection.

Prior to Game 2 of the series, Boston star Isaiah Thomas said the Celtics weren't scared of the Cavs, telling reporters (via SI.com) that LeBron James and his teammates weren't like the Monstars from "Space Jam," a popular '90s movie:

“We're not scared of Cleveland," he said. "They're not the Monstars. They're not on 'Space Jam.' Like, they lace up their shoes just like us. They just happened to play better than us in Game 1, and we've just got to protect home court in Game 2 and get the win.”

However, the Cavaliers decided prior to Game 3 that they did want to be like the Monstars, so they came onto the court to "Hit 'Em High," the Monstars' anthem from the movie that was performed by Busta Rhymes, LL Cool J, Method Man, Coolio and B-Real.

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Three

If you listen closely to the background music in the video below, you can hear the familiar notes of that song playing as LeBron and his teammates take the floor:

Of course, if the person who put on the arena's music would have just remembered the plot of "Space Jam," they would have recalled that the Monstars actually lose to Michael Jordan, Bugs Bunny and the Tune Squad on a buzzer-beating shot by MJ.

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Three

It should come as no surprise that the Celtics battled back from a huge deficit (much like the Tune Squad) to earn a 111-108 victory. Without Thomas, who is out for the year with a hip injury, Avery Bradley stepped up and did his best MJ impression.

This time, though, in lieu of a half-court dunk, Bradley simply nailed a three-pointer with .1 seconds left to complete the comeback and give the Celtics the shocking road win.

Cleveland still holds a 2-1 series lead and the Celtics will still be without IT moving forward, so it's unlikely that Boston will be able to advance to the NBA Finals. However, they were clearly extra motivated on Sunday night, so the Cavaliers should do a little more research on their pregame music before Tuesday night's Game 4.

Topics:
NBA
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Isaiah Thomas
Kevin Love
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
LeBron James

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

AJ Styles hints at possible injury at Backlash

AJ Styles hints at possible injury at Backlash

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Crowd in Chicago left shocked at the end of Backlash

Crowd in Chicago left shocked at the end of Backlash

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again