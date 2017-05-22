If you do something to try to embarrass your opponent during pregame warmups, you'd better be able to back it up on the court.

We've seen already this postseason that the Boston Celtics wearing all black before Game 6 against the Washington Wizards backfired, though the C's did end up winning the series in seven games.

On Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers tried to troll the Celtics with their pregame music selection.

Prior to Game 2 of the series, Boston star Isaiah Thomas said the Celtics weren't scared of the Cavs, telling reporters (via SI.com) that LeBron James and his teammates weren't like the Monstars from "Space Jam," a popular '90s movie:

“We're not scared of Cleveland," he said. "They're not the Monstars. They're not on 'Space Jam.' Like, they lace up their shoes just like us. They just happened to play better than us in Game 1, and we've just got to protect home court in Game 2 and get the win.”

However, the Cavaliers decided prior to Game 3 that they did want to be like the Monstars, so they came onto the court to "Hit 'Em High," the Monstars' anthem from the movie that was performed by Busta Rhymes, LL Cool J, Method Man, Coolio and B-Real.

If you listen closely to the background music in the video below, you can hear the familiar notes of that song playing as LeBron and his teammates take the floor:

Of course, if the person who put on the arena's music would have just remembered the plot of "Space Jam," they would have recalled that the Monstars actually lose to Michael Jordan, Bugs Bunny and the Tune Squad on a buzzer-beating shot by MJ.

It should come as no surprise that the Celtics battled back from a huge deficit (much like the Tune Squad) to earn a 111-108 victory. Without Thomas, who is out for the year with a hip injury, Avery Bradley stepped up and did his best MJ impression.

This time, though, in lieu of a half-court dunk, Bradley simply nailed a three-pointer with .1 seconds left to complete the comeback and give the Celtics the shocking road win.

Cleveland still holds a 2-1 series lead and the Celtics will still be without IT moving forward, so it's unlikely that Boston will be able to advance to the NBA Finals. However, they were clearly extra motivated on Sunday night, so the Cavaliers should do a little more research on their pregame music before Tuesday night's Game 4.