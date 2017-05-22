At the start of the season, plenty of pundits are asked to make predictions.

Who will win the league? Who will get relegated? Who will win Player of the Year?

While it’s fun to see who they will be backing each season, they’re opening themselves to ridicule if they get it wrong. Their predictions will remain online for anyone to stumble across months later.

That’s the case for one of Jamie Redknapp’s predictions.

He named 10 Premier League players that he thought would star this season - and it’s fair to say that his picks were very much hit and miss.

Instead of going for obvious names like Eden Hazard and Alexis Sanchez, Redknapp tried to put his expert football knowledge to good use - but it only appeared to backfire.

Redknapp's 10 stars to watch

Check out Redknapp’s 10 players to watch:

Leroy Sane | Manchester City - Good shout from Redknapp. Still only 21, Sane has shown he’s going to be a future star at the Etihad.

Henrik Mkhitaryan | Manchester United - The Armenian struggled for game-time early in his United career but soon came good. While he certainly wasn’t a flop, he wasn’t too impressive either.

Vincent Janssen | Tottenham - Well, this is awkward. Two Premier League goals in 24 appearances makes the £17 million signing look like a waste of money.

Nampalys Mendy | Leicester - Brought to replace N’Golo Kante but only played four times in an injury-ravaged season. Oh dear.

Reece Oxford | West Ham - Oxford failed to play in the Premier League for West Ham this season - although he is still only 18.

Grant Xhaka | Arsenal - Everyone though Xhaka would be just what Arsenal needed to sustain a title challenge but he’s been a little underwhelming. His lack of discipline certainly hasn’t helped Arsene Wenger’s side.

Andre Gray | Burnley - Nine goals in 32 appearances for Burnley in the Premier League isn’t a bad tally for Gray. He hardly set the league alight but he helped Sean Dyche’s side comfortably stay up.

Sadio Mane | Liverpool - Some may have doubted Liverpool’s signing of Mane - but not Redknapp. Mane proved to be an excellent purchase, scoring 13 goals in 27 league matches.

Jordon Ibe | Bournemouth - Hmmmm. It looks like £15 million wasted for Bournemouth with Ibe failing to score in 22 league appearances this season. Still only 21, though.

John Stones | Manchester City - Stones will have learned a lot this season but he’s still making mistakes. City conceded 39 goals this season - 10 more than United - and Stones will have to improve.

While we’re willing to give credit to Redknapp for picking out Sane and Mane, there are question marks surrounding his other selections.

Most notably Janssen, Mendy, Oxford and Ibe who have been really disappointing.

Better luck next year, Jamie.

