Formula 1

The great name in the sport is set to return.

Jenson Button makes admission over his F1 future ahead of Monaco GP appearance

It appears that Jenson Button's return to Formula 1 action for the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix is set to be nothing more than a one-off.

Button is replacing Fernando Alonso in France, as the latter will be competing elsewhere at the Indianapolis 500.

However, the British driver seems to be enjoying life off the tracks and claims his comeback in the sport won't result in further F1 appearances.

When talking to Sky Sports, Button had this to say on the scenario: "Of course when the chance came to race in Monaco I was going to take it. I don't want to be racing in F1 for a whole season because I've done my time in F1.

"I've loved most of my career but it was time for me to have a break. To come back for the Monaco GP - that is just the dream."

It promises to be an intriguing return for Button as the Monaco GP is one of the most glamorous tracks of the lot - and the Brit can't wait to get back behind the wheel.

Button: I'm going to have fun

"It's a one-off race where I'm going to have fun," he continued. "Abu Dhabi was the end of my F1 career, really. It was a very emotional and special weekend. Monaco is very different, it's a one-off."

It was back in September of last year, where a deal was agreed for Button to take step back from the sport. The deal was merited by Ron Dennis, who has now departed the team.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

For Button the temptation was too much to resist a return to the sport, as he revealed he had offers from everywhere.

"I had so many options to race this year it is hilarious," Button added. "That even went into this year with two different teams asking me to race. I have no interest in doing that."

Formula 1

