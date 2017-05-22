GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

FIFA 18.

Leaked FIFA 18 commentary suggest major legend is set to feature for the first time in years

With the football season almost over and transfer season about to kick into gear, plenty of gamers will also be looking ahead to the new FIFA 18 game due in late September.

While we know that The Journey 2 will feature, but other details surrounding the forthcoming installment remain elusive.

On the other hand, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 has been announced by Konami and they are clearly looking to bridge the gap between the franchises.

“It is a game that builds on the foundations of the resurgent series and has taken on board requests from our growing fan base," Konami said in a statement.

"It is also a game with an eye on the future. As eSports continue to develop as a worldwide force, PES 2018’s inclusion of a dedicated PES LEAGUE mode removes any barrier to entry to die-hard fans and newcomers alike.

"Konami is committed to breaking new ground with the PES series, and PES 2018 sees us enter the field more confident and determined to excel than ever.”

While details of FIFA 18 remain relatively scarce, a video posted on Instagram recently - which has now been deleted - showed two well-known Russian commentators doing some voice-overs for the game.

Nothing out of the ordinary there right? Well, apart from the fact you can very clearly hear one of the commentators say "Ronaldo" at one point.

Ronaldo of Inter Milan celebrates a goal

If you like your Russian, watch the video HERE.

Could just be Cristiano Ronaldo, of course. But thanks to some clever clogs on Reddit, there is a translation of the dialogue between the two that leaves no doubt. Check out the image below:

p1bgo8739s1e0cao1tge1qln1neva.jpg

Fans have longed to see the two-time World Cup winner in the game for a few years now and, particularly EA opted to have guys like Eric Cantona instead of him in the 2017 edition.

Imagine the damage you could do with R9! He is, undoubtedly, one of the greatest strikers of all-time and he has not been seen in the franchise since 2011 when he was rated at 77 overall.

The second all-time World Cup goalscorer could be involved in more than a 'legends' capacity when you take into account the commentary, could it be that FIFA 18 will be the return of The Phenomenon?

