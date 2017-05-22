Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Video: Randy Orton badly botched move at Backlash - his face says it all

Last night (Sun. May 21, 2017) was an interesting one for the WWE Universe, to say the least. 

In the main event of WWE's Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) WWE Champion Randy Orton defended his title against No. 1-contender Jinder Mahal. Mahal won the opportunity to challenge Orton by winning a Six Pack Challenge on SmackDown Live against the likes of Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Dolph Ziggler.

Since then, Mahal has aligned himself with The Singh Brothers who have been assisting Mahal in his in-ring activities. The brothers played a rather significant role in last night's match as well.

During the match, Mahal and Orton went at it with "The Viper" getting the upper hand and distributing the majority of the offense early on. After landing an RKO out of nowhere, the Singh Brothers pulled Mahal out of the ring so he wouldn't get pinned.

This sent Orton into a rage, who began to attack the brothers and plow them into separate announce tables. Orton actually botched a slam that he delivered to one of The Singh Brothers and it didn't look pretty.

After the incident, Orton made a face indicating he knew he screwed up but played it off and turned it into a cringe due to his storyline injured shoulder. Check it out:

Following this, Orton continued to focus on the brothers and delivered a double DDT to them through the second ropes. As Orton shoved them out of the ring Mahal approached from behind to deliver his finisher and pin Orton for the three count, winning the WWE Title.

The Chicago crowd was truly shocked by what had taken place inside the Allstate Arena, with the WWE's cameras capturing plenty of unpleasant reactions from fans. Mahal went near the crowd to celebrate and rub it in, and although some were cheering the Canadian's victory, plenty more were booing it.

It should be noted that Mahal was the betting favorite to win the title shortly before the PPV went down, however, the odds shifted back to Orton's favor prior to the show. Mahal's WWE Title win quite possibly could go down as one of the company's biggest upsets in the history of the promotion.

What are your thoughts on Mahal's WWE Title win? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

