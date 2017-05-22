Manchester United finished the Premier League season on Sunday with a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Crystal Palace.

Jose Mourinho named an almost unrecognisable side, handing four young players their professional debuts.

Joel Pereira, Demetri Mitchell, Scott McTominay and Josh Harrop were all named in United's final starting 11 of the league season, which had an average age of just 22.

Article continues below

It's clear that the Portuguese manager had an eye on the Europa League final, which takes place on Wednesday.

United play Dutch side Ajax at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, looking to secure their second major trophy of the season.

Article continues below

Winning the tournament would also ensure the bonus of Champions League football for next season.

The Red Devils finished sixth behind the likes of rivals Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea, who took England's qualifying spots.

Arsenal also missed out for the first time in 21 years, but United have been handed a lifeline, although beating Ajax will be a tough task.

Following the conclusion of the domestic season, Mourinho's side took a lap of honour at Old Trafford, before disappearing to prepare for Wednesday's final.

One player did reappear in front of fans a few hours after the final whistle.

Youngster Jesse Lingard, who played half of the last game of the season, dropped into a local bar to meet fans and thank them for their support.

It was a great gesture to make, but it gets even better.

A video has surfaced online showing the 24-year-old buying every single United supporter in the hotel bar a drink!

Of course, he didn't get one for himself, because he may be playing in one of the biggest games of his life on Wednesday.

United fans loved the gesture too, ensuring he's a fan favourite at Old Trafford already.

The winger featured in 25 of his side's league games this season and is certainly in contention to start in the final.

Should Jose Mourinho start Lingard in the Europa League final? Have your say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms