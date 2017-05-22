GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

..

Jesse Lingard thanks Man United fans in unique way following the final day of the season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United finished the Premier League season on Sunday with a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Crystal Palace. 

Jose Mourinho named an almost unrecognisable side, handing four young players their professional debuts. 

Joel Pereira, Demetri Mitchell, Scott McTominay and Josh Harrop were all named in United's final starting 11 of the league season, which had an average age of just 22.  

Article continues below

It's clear that the Portuguese manager had an eye on the Europa League final, which takes place on Wednesday.

United play Dutch side Ajax at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, looking to secure their second major trophy of the season.  

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

Watch: WWE Indian commentators' epic reaction to Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Watch: WWE Indian commentators' epic reaction to Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Winning the tournament would also ensure the bonus of Champions League football for next season. 

The Red Devils finished sixth behind the likes of rivals Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea, who took England's qualifying spots. 

Arsenal also missed out for the first time in 21 years, but United have been handed a lifeline, although beating Ajax will be a tough task. 

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Following the conclusion of the domestic season, Mourinho's side took a lap of honour at Old Trafford, before disappearing to prepare for Wednesday's final.  

One player did reappear in front of fans a few hours after the final whistle. 

Youngster Jesse Lingard, who played half of the last game of the season, dropped into a local bar to meet fans and thank them for their support. 

Celta Vigo v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League - Semi Final: First leg

It was a great gesture to make, but it gets even better. 

A video has surfaced online showing the 24-year-old buying every single United supporter in the hotel bar a drink! 

Of course, he didn't get one for himself, because he may be playing in one of the biggest games of his life on Wednesday. 

United fans loved the gesture too, ensuring he's a fan favourite at Old Trafford already. 

          

The winger featured in 25 of his side's league games this season and is certainly in contention to start in the final.

Should Jose Mourinho start Lingard in the Europa League final? Have your say in the comments below. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ajax
Jose Mourinho
David Beckham
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

Watch: WWE Indian commentators' epic reaction to Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Watch: WWE Indian commentators' epic reaction to Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Crowd in Chicago left shocked at the end of Backlash

Crowd in Chicago left shocked at the end of Backlash

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again