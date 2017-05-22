Liverpool qualified for the Champions League for only the second time in seven seasons after beating Middlesbrough 3-0 on the final day of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side knew that a win over the already relegated club would see them finish in the top-four and they were expected to do so with ease.

However, it was a tense first 45 minutes at Anfield.

The visitors did their best to unsettle the Reds by making them shoot towards the Kop in the first half and restricted them to long range shots which barely trouble goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

With Arsenal 2-0 up against Everton and Manchester City thrashing Watford 4-0, Liverpool had slipped down to fifth in the table.

It was nervy times at Anfield.

That was until Georginio Wijnaldum smashed the ball home in first-half injury-time. The Dutchman’s strike calmed the Liverpool players and fans down as they jumped above Arsenal in the 'live league table'.

But Liverpool have dropped points from winning positions on seven occasions this season and must have still feared an equaliser from ‘Boro.

But, six minutes after half-time and Liverpool had effectively killed off the game.

Philippe Coutinho’s whipped free-kick found the bottom corner to double his side’s lead and relax everyone inside the stadium - and that includes one ‘Middlesbrough fan’.

Replays of Coutinho’s free-kick show the reaction of some ‘Boro fans behind the goal as they realised they were about to lose their 20th game of the season.

But one supporter wasn’t too worried. Instead, she celebrated Coutinho’s goal wildly in the front row of the Middlesbrough crowd.

'Middlesbrough fan' reacts to Coutinho's goal

Take a look:

Did she have a bet on Coutinho to be next goalscorer? Or was she a Liverpool fan that had snuck into the away end? Either way, she was delighted.

Coutinho’s strike saw Liverpool take control, while Adam Lallana’s goal five minutes later saw the Merseysiders finish in fourth.

A summer of heavy investment could be in store for the club now as they look to compete with Europe’s elite in the Champions League.

That 'Middlesbrough fan' will be delighted.

