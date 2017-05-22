Watch: WWE Indian commentators' epic reaction to Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

One of the biggest upsets in WWE history went down last night (Sun. May 21, 2017).

WWE Champion Randy Orton defended his title against No. 1-contender Jinder Mahal in the main event of WWE Backlash on pay-per-view (PPV) last night. Mahal earned his title shot by defeating Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Dolph Ziggler on an episode of SmackDown Live.

The win didn't come without controversy, however, as Mahal's recent alignment with The Singh Brothers has helped him out a ton inside the squared circle, and it paid dividends last night.

After being controlled for the majority of the beginning of his match against Orton, Mahal was saved by The Singh Brothers after getting hit with an RKO, as he was dragged out the ring to avoid getting pinned. Because of this, Orton focused his attention on the brothers instead, tossing them through announce tables and hitting them with a double DDT through the ropes.

As Orton was rolling them out of the ring, Mahal came back from behind and hit Orton with his finisher for a three count to win the WWE Title. The entire Allstate Arena was in shock as Mahal hoisted up the coveted WWE Title from the top rope, but it seems nobody was more excited for Mahal's win than the WWE's Indian commentary team.

Following the match, they can be heard chanting “Number One” and “India Number One” in unison. You can check out the video here:

The victory is certainly not only a big win for Mahal, bur for the entire country of India. The country's last world champion was The Great Khali, who has since been released from the WWE and has not been in the main event scene for quite some time now.

It has been reported that Mahal's recent push is in an effort for the WWE to pounce on the huge Indian market that is available to them. With Mahal's winning of the WWE Title, a trip to India can be expected in the near future.

After last night, it should be interesting to see how long Mahal's WWE Title reign lasts.

After last night, it should be interesting to see how long Mahal's WWE Title reign lasts.

