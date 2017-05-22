Official online NBA destination in the UK

LeBron James.

Report: LeBron and fan have words after Game 3 loss - What was said

Tough crowd.

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have had a remarkable run through the Eastern Conference playoffs, winning their first 10 games before sputtering on Sunday night.

After Isaiah Thomas went down with a hip injury for the Boston Celtics, ending his playoff hopes, many suspected the Cavs would get a third straight sweep of an Eastern Conference foe.

So when fans showed up to Quicken Loans Arena for Sunday night's Game 3, they were expecting more of a celebration and less of a competition.

But Boston had other plans.

The Celtics came back from a 21-point deficit to pick up a 111-108 victory on Sunday night.

What's worse, James was held to 11 points in a disappointing and very un-Jordan-like performance.

After the game, some fans, just months removed from a historic drought of sports championships until Akron-born LeBron changed the narrative last year, had some things to say to The King.

Miami Heat v Cleveland Cavaliers

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com, it got a little combative after the game.

As James was waiting to get into a press conference, one fan reportedly approached LeBron and "talked some trash to him," according to Windhorst.

LeBron "challenged the fan and said, 'What have you done?'" Windhorst said, adding the fan responded by saying he played local high school basketball.

Later, Windhorst added and changed some details to the anecdote and tweeted this:

"LeBron got peeved at heckling fan after game. LeBron asked what fan had done. Dude replied: 'I played at Hiram College.' Emotions were raw in the moment but the guy's liquid courage was pretty hilarious. He was removed from arena shouting his college stats."

Hiram College is a private liberal arts college that plays in NCAA Division III.

That's a pretty great story and haven't we all been there?

(I scored 19 points in a junior varsity game once and would love to tell LeBron all about it...)

The story is an interesting one given the love-hate relationship that LeBron has had with his home state.

Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Indians

He's always claimed Akron as his home, but nearby Cleveland didn't love him after his exit to the Miami Heat. However, James has been embraced completely since his return to Ohio three summers ago.

Here's guessing that somehow the Cavs and LeBron get it all together and play well the rest of the way in this series, starting with Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Or else LeBron and this dude from Hiram College might have words once again.

Topics:
Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Kevin Love
LeBron James

