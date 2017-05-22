The 2016-17 Premier League season came to an end yesterday - and what an interesting campaign it was.

Chelsea cruised to their second title in three years, Antonio Conte’s setting a record for most wins in a season with 30.

Conte and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola both had varying levels of success in their debut seasons while Arsenal finished outside of the top four for the first time in Arsene Wenger’s reign.

Elsewhere, reigning champions Leicester City finished 12th and Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth impressed everyone by finishing eighth.

It was disappointment for Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull City, all of whom will be playing in the Championship next season.

Robbie Savage's 16-17 prediction

Predicting the season was always going to be difficult. Some expected better from Manchester United, who finished sixth - one place lower than 15-16 - despite appointing Jose Mourinho and signing Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Robbie Savage had a go back in August, however. The pundit offered his entire prediction for the Premier League table - check out how he thought things would pan out, with their final placing in brackets.

Champions: Manchester United (6th)

“I jumped the gun when I tipped United for the title last season, but the spine of the Special One’s new-look side looks irresistible,” Savage said, per the Mirror.

“Throw in the pace of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, plus Wayne Rooney’s experience, and they have the look of champions.”

2nd: Manchester City (3rd)

“There are question marks about City’s defence and they will go close, but no cigar.”

3rd: Liverpool (4th)

“Everything about Jurgen Klopp radiates optimism, and all the signs are that the Liver bird will rise again.”

4th: Chelsea (1st)

“New boss Antonio Conte brought the best out of Italy in the Euros with a limited squad, but he needs defensive reinforcements to bring the title back to Stamford Bridge.”

5: Tottenham (2nd)

“But Champions League football at Wembley will stretch Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.”

6th: Arsenal (5th)

“There are seven, maybe eight, clubs jostling for four places at the top. Sorry, but it’s Arsene Wenger’s turn to miss the boat.”

7th: Leicester (12th)

“When Manchester United went from champions to seventh two years ago, everyone agreed it was a massive failure.

“But if Leicester make the same journey this season, it will be a good effort after the astonishing effort of the 5,000-1 outsiders who won the title.”

8th: West Ham (11th)

“Some clubs who move into a new stadium struggle to make themselves at home, but I don’t envisage any such problems for Slaven Bilic.”

9th: Everton (7th)

“Ronald Koeman is a terrific appointment as manager, but the competition is steep.”

10: Stoke City (13th)

“Apart from Joe Allen, who will add spit and polish in midfield, there has been no real investment this summer, so Mark Hughes may have to settle for treading water in mid-table.”

11th: Crystal Palace (14th)

“Big season for Alan Pardew because Palace tailed off badly in the Premier League last term.”

12th: Southampton (8th)

“It was a big blow to lose Koeman, just as it was a big blow to lose Pochettino before him, but Saints have coped with major departures before and they will probably recover again.”

13th: Watford (17th)

“Keeping hold of Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo on new five-year contracts has preserved the firepower which should keep them out of the quicksands.”

14th: Sunderland (20th)

“I’m not convinced they will be out of danger, and they will rely on Jermain Defoe’s goals for a lifeline again.”

15th: Bournemouth (9th)

“They may take a few beatings, but they have football’s most precious commodity – pace – in abundance.”

16th: West Brom (10th)

“Tony Pulis has never been relegated and I expect his know-how will keep West Brom up again... not that he will get enough thanks for it.”

17th: Burnley (16th)

“Of the three promoted clubs, I reckon the Clarets have the best chance of survival.”

18th: Swansea (15th)

“Desperately hope I’m wrong, but the harsh reality of Premier League football may be about to catch up with the Swans.”

19th: Middlesbrough (19th)

“Welcome back to the big time, but it could be a brief stay.”

20th: Hull City (18th)

“Going down. No manager, one fit central defender and no improvement on the side who came down in 2015. Absolute shambles - has there ever been a club less prepared for a season at this level?”

