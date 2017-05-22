Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Jinder Mahal.

Ex-WWE star makes controversial comment after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

The WWE was in for a wild night yesterday (Sun. May 21, 2017) from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, as the main event of the WWE's Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) presented one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.

Jinder Mahal burst onto the WWE's main event scene after defeating Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Dolph Ziggler in a Six Pack Challenge on SmackDown Live a few weeks ago. That didn't come without some help from The Singh Brothers, however.

The brothers also played a rather significant role in Mahal's WWE Title win last night over Randy Orton, as they provided a distraction for Mahal who would eventually capitalize and seize the WWE Championship.

Orton hit an RKO on Mahal out of nowhere before Mahal was pulled out of the ring by The Singh Brothers to avoid getting pinned. "The Viper" retaliated by putting both brothers through announce tables and then delivered a vicious double DDT to them through the second rope. 

As Orton disposed of them and tossed them out of the ring, Mahal came from behind and hit his finisher for the three count. The win secured not only Mahal's first WWE Title, but his first and only ever title in the WWE. 

Mahal's win seemed to upset a lot of WWE fans in the Chicago crowd, who seemed shocked and upset by the result of the contest. Those same sentiments were shared by one former WWE Superstar, Virgil, who made a controversial comment regarding Mahal's title win on Twitter.

He has since deleted the Tweet but it read the following:

"I swear I just saw Jinder Mahal get me a slurpee at 7-11
#wwebacklash"

It's safe to say that his comments were not received very well at all by most WWE fans. The Twitter responses were pretty heated:

If you're not familiar with Virgil's work in the WWE, he is better known for being the bodyguard to WWE Hall Of Famer Ted DiBiase back in the 80's. He departed to WCW soon after where he was a member of the NWO. 

Virgil made a brief return in 2010 and managed Ted DiBiase Jr. Shortly after losing a tag team match with DiBiase against The Big Show and Mark Feuerstein, Virgil had a $100 bill stuffed in his mouth and was fired next week on RAW.

What are your thoughts on Virgil's Tweet about Mahal? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

John Cena
WWE

