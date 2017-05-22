LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers hit their first snag of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on Sunday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

After cruising through the first 10 games without a blemish, the Cavs fell to the Boston Celtics 111-108 at home for their first postseason loss this year.

At the center of Cleveland's struggles was the play of James, who finished the game with only 11 points and was shut out in the fourth quarter as Boston completed its massive comeback.

Though LeBron also had six rebounds and six assists in the loss, it wasn't enough for the Cavs to hold off the hard-charging Celtics. In fact, James's 11-point effort was the fourth-fewest points he's ever scored in a postseason game.

As LeBron and the Cavs try to regroup for Game 4 in Cleveland on Tuesday night, let's take a look back at the other times James has struggled in the playoffs.

2014: Eastern Conference Finals Game 5

During his final season in Miami, LeBron and the Heat ran into the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pacers gave the Heat a battle, especially in Game 5 in Indianapolis, as King James was held to only seven points in 24 minutes of game action.

The Heat lost the game 93-90 and saw their series lead dwindle to 3-2 after Paul George torched them for 37 points.

James and the Heat would bounce back in Miami in Game 6, though, earning a big 117-92 victory before losing the NBA Finals in five games to the San Antonio Spurs.

2011: NBA Finals Game 4

Game 4 of the 2011 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks may go down as LeBron's worst-ever playoff performance.

In 46 minutes of play, King James only scored eight points as the Heat lost to Dirk Nowitzki and company 86-83 in Dallas.

Even though he wasn't effective scoring, James did almost record a triple-double, as he also contributed nine rebounds and seven assists in the loss.

It wasn't enough to slow down the Mavericks, though, as Nowitzki scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead his team to victory.

The Heat went on to lose the series in six games, but as we all know, came back the next two years and won a pair of titles.

2007: Eastern Conference Finals Game 1

The Cavaliers lost this game 79-76 to the Detroit Pistons as LeBron only managed to score 10 points.

Richard Hamilton scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Pistons to the win. Detroit would go on to win the first two games of the series before losing the next four to young LeBron and the Cavs.

Of course, the Cavaliers went on to get swept in the Finals by the Spurs, but LeBron played much better in that series, scoring 88 points in the four-game series.

If you've been paying attention, there's a trend that's emerged. In every game LeBron has scored 11 points or less in, his team has lost by exactly three points.

That goes to show how much value James adds in other aspects of the game, as he still had a major impact in all of these contests. He'll need to do more scoring for the rest of this year's conference finals, though, if the Cavs are going to bounce back in Game 4 against the Celtics on Tuesday night.