Rugby Union

British and Irish Lions prepare for their tour with bizarre training challenge

The British and Irish Lions are about to embark on what might be their toughest tour ever - when they head to New Zealand at the end of May.  

The squad is made up of players from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, who are usually great rivals but come together to face even bigger challenges together.

This year's team is captained by Welshman Sam Warburton and includes big names such as Owen Farrell, Dan Biggar, George North and Jonathan Sexton. 

The Lions tour, which takes place every four years, is often renowned for its camaraderie team-spirit and good nature, making it one of the best experiences for players to have.

This year, there are high expectations. England have been brilliant under Eddie Jones, and coach Warren Gatland has selected 15 of those players to be part of his Lions squad. 

The rest of the squad is made up of 11 Irishmen, 11 Welshmen and three Scotsmen. 

For the last few weeks, the players have been hard at work training. Well - they've been training, although judging by a recent video, it doesn't look like they've been working too hard.

A few team members from all corners of the British Isles took part in a challenge attempting to knock a drone from between a pair of rugby posts by kicking a ball at it. 

British and Irish Lions Player Administration Day

Warburton was joined by Jamie George, Leigh Halfpenny, Maro Itoje, Stuart Hogg and Sexton, who all tried to nail the machine hovering 25 meters away from them. 

As you can see in the video below, some of those players need a bit more kicking practice! 

A number of them made some shocking attempts before Halfpenny, who has been on goal-kicking duties for Wales before, took aim.  

His pin-point accuracy sent the drone crashing back down to the floor, much to the delight of everyone around him.  

Now we know who should be kicking for the Lions when they begin their tour on June 3. 

Topics:
Ireland Rugby
England Rugby
Rugby Union
Wales Rugby
Scotland Rugby
British & Irish Lions
Sam Warburton

