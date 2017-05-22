GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

The Hardys.

Impact Wrestling President on "Broken" gimmick negotiations with WWE

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The battle for the rights to Matt and Jeff Hardy's famed "Broken" gimmicks continue.

The Hardys hit a new high in their careers after the utilization of the gimmick, growing it exponentially during their tenure in Impact Wrestling. After the brothers departed, however, Impact made it clear that the "Broken" versions of The Hardys would have to remain with Impact Wrestling. 

Much has been made of the rumors of the WWE attempting to buy the rights to the characters off Impact, but they have been repeatedly shot down. 

Article continues below

Recently, Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm was a guest on The LAW: Live Audio Wrestling and discussed Anthem's purchase of the company earlier this year. Nordholm stated that he's open to speaking to the Hardys over ownership rights to the characters, but has yet to hear anything from them (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

Are you open to speaking and sitting down with the Hardys?

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Watch: WWE Indian commentators' epic reaction to Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Watch: WWE Indian commentators' epic reaction to Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

"Oh, of course. I was open to speaking before and I'm open now. We've offered many times to find an arrangement with the Hardys that would allow them to continue to use the gimmick within reasonable parameters as to what's important to us and what would be important to them.

"I understand with the dynamic of their move to the WWE and drama with which they created that launch – I understand their plan to create maximum "heat" in that period from when they announced to us that they weren't going to sign the contracts, to the date that they revealed their new location.

"But I kinda half-expected that once that had been achieved, the thing would die its own natural death because as far as I know, the WWE doesn't want the gimmick, and indeed, from every conversation I've had with them, I've been told they have no interest in it."

So they're not actively pursuing it from you.

"Oh god, no. We've been in communication because there's all this chatter about how we're keeping it from them.

"[Laughs] I'm taking heat because I'm keeping something from you. If you want it, why don't you call me? And their answer to me has been, 'No, not interested.'"

What are your thoughts on Nordholm's claims that he has yet to hear anything from The Hardys regarding the "Broken" character ownership rights? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Watch: WWE Indian commentators' epic reaction to Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Watch: WWE Indian commentators' epic reaction to Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again