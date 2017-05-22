Impact Wrestling President on "Broken" gimmick negotiations with WWE

The battle for the rights to Matt and Jeff Hardy's famed "Broken" gimmicks continue.

The Hardys hit a new high in their careers after the utilization of the gimmick, growing it exponentially during their tenure in Impact Wrestling. After the brothers departed, however, Impact made it clear that the "Broken" versions of The Hardys would have to remain with Impact Wrestling.

Much has been made of the rumors of the WWE attempting to buy the rights to the characters off Impact, but they have been repeatedly shot down.

Recently, Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm was a guest on The LAW: Live Audio Wrestling and discussed Anthem's purchase of the company earlier this year. Nordholm stated that he's open to speaking to the Hardys over ownership rights to the characters, but has yet to hear anything from them (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

Are you open to speaking and sitting down with the Hardys?

"Oh, of course. I was open to speaking before and I'm open now. We've offered many times to find an arrangement with the Hardys that would allow them to continue to use the gimmick within reasonable parameters as to what's important to us and what would be important to them.

"I understand with the dynamic of their move to the WWE and drama with which they created that launch – I understand their plan to create maximum "heat" in that period from when they announced to us that they weren't going to sign the contracts, to the date that they revealed their new location.

"But I kinda half-expected that once that had been achieved, the thing would die its own natural death because as far as I know, the WWE doesn't want the gimmick, and indeed, from every conversation I've had with them, I've been told they have no interest in it."

So they're not actively pursuing it from you.

"Oh god, no. We've been in communication because there's all this chatter about how we're keeping it from them.

"[Laughs] I'm taking heat because I'm keeping something from you. If you want it, why don't you call me? And their answer to me has been, 'No, not interested.'"

What are your thoughts on Nordholm's claims that he has yet to hear anything from The Hardys regarding the "Broken" character ownership rights?

