WWE

Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt's four-letter reaction to Mahal beating Orton at Backlash

Jinder Mahal shocked the WWE universe when he got the three count on Randy Orton and captured the WWE Championship at Backlash. 

Mahal, who was just weeks removed from being a low-card attraction on Monday Night RAW, suddenly found himself at the top of SmackDown Live. It was an unexpected push to see him in the main event, but winning the title put the situation over the top. 

Fans and observers are still reeling from watching the 13-time champion drop the strap to Jinder, and one WWE superstar in particular seems even more shocked than the crowd at Allstate Arena. Bray Wyatt need just four letters to make his point via social media. 

Wyatt was the WWE champion before dropping the title to Orton at WrestleMania 33. The feud continued despite Wyatt moving to RAW, ending with him losing to The Viper for the second pay-per-view in a row at Payback in a House of Horrors match. 

The former leader of the Wyatt Family didn't have a lot to say watching the person he couldn't get over in Orton drop the title to Jinder, but his four-letter tweet after Mahal lifted the WWE Championship was perfect:

Damn. That's about all Wyatt should be thinking as he watched Jinder get put over by taking the top SmackDown strap from Orton. There's no context aside from that, but anyone who's been following along can draw their own conclusion. 

Maybe Wyatt is saying "damn" like the rest of the world, simply stunned that Jinder actually captured the title. Considering Mahal is weeks removed from botching a forearm that resulted in Finn Balor suffering a concussion, it's a surprising turn of events since he moved to SmackDown. 

It seems more likley, though, that Wyatt is feeling the sting of watching the WWE's decision to give Jinder a huge victory that they simply decided not to give Bray. Even if the play was for Orton to hold the strap after Wyatt's move to RAW, they had a non-title match the following month. 

Wyatt didn't get a single bone thrown in his direction when be battled with Orton, while Jinder seemed to spend the last several weeks getting built up on SmackDown leading up to his stunning Backlash victory. 

Sure, Mahal's victory wasn't "clean" due to the involvement of the Singh Brothers, but Wyatt didn't even get a dirty win over Orton. All he's left with is one thought after Backlash: damn. 

WWE
Randy Orton
WWE Smackdown

