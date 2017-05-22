Angel Gomes will never forget Sunday 21 May, 2017.

The 16-year-old came on as a late substitute in the 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, replacing Wayne Rooney, and becoming the club’s youngest player in Premier League history.

It rounded off a dream week for the midfielder, who had earlier become the youngest winner of the club’s Jimmy Murphy Award - the club’s Youth Player of the Year.

Gomes - who is the cousin of former United player Nani - has been at the club since the age of six and posted a throwback photo of himself with club captain Wayne Rooney from 10 years ago following his first-team appearance.

Gomes took to Instagram and write: “10 yrs later , anything is possible... #Godswill.”

Gomes' throwback with Rooney

Beautiful.

While Gomes voluntarily posted that throwback, something else from back in the day has gone viral.

Five years ago, Gomes was an 11-year-old trying to impress in the United academy. He probably looked up to the older United players as he tried to make a career for himself in the game.

One of those older players was Marcus Rashford. In 2012, Rashford would have been 14 and turning out for the club’s U15’s.

And Gomes clearly wanted to befriend the striker.

Gomes' tweet to Rashford

That’s because he tweeted him saying: “@marcusrashford-marcus follow me lad its Angel from United academy.”

Superb.

We don’t know if Rashford ever followed Gomes back but it seems the 16-year-old no longer uses Twitter.

He only posted 17 tweets - the last one being on July 2, 2012, claiming that Chris Brown was a #badman.”

Back to the here and now and, after making his debut, Gomes spoke about how his dream had just come true.

"Obviously, it's a dream come true. I've been here since the age of six working my way up, and it's what everyone dreams about," he said.

"I just want to thank the manager for putting me on the bench and playing me today, and all the staff back at the club and everyone who has helped me.

"I'm from Manchester, Salford and it's literally down the road. It's just unbelievable.'"

All he needs now is for Rashford to follow him on Twitter and he’ll be loving life.

