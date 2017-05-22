GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Angel Gomes.

Angel Gomes' tweet to Marcus Rashford back in 2012 was brilliant

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Angel Gomes will never forget Sunday 21 May, 2017.

The 16-year-old came on as a late substitute in the 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, replacing Wayne Rooney, and becoming the club’s youngest player in Premier League history.

It rounded off a dream week for the midfielder, who had earlier become the youngest winner of the club’s Jimmy Murphy Award - the club’s Youth Player of the Year.

Article continues below

Gomes - who is the cousin of former United player Nani - has been at the club since the age of six and posted a throwback photo of himself with club captain Wayne Rooney from 10 years ago following his first-team appearance.

Gomes took to Instagram and write: “10 yrs later , anything is possible... #Godswill.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Watch: WWE Indian commentators' epic reaction to Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Watch: WWE Indian commentators' epic reaction to Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Gomes' throwback with Rooney

Beautiful.

While Gomes voluntarily posted that throwback, something else from back in the day has gone viral.

Five years ago, Gomes was an 11-year-old trying to impress in the United academy. He probably looked up to the older United players as he tried to make a career for himself in the game.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-CRYSTAL PALACE

One of those older players was Marcus Rashford. In 2012, Rashford would have been 14 and turning out for the club’s U15’s.

And Gomes clearly wanted to befriend the striker.

Gomes' tweet to Rashford

That’s because he tweeted him saying: “@marcusrashford-marcus follow me lad its Angel from United academy.”

Superb.

We don’t know if Rashford ever followed Gomes back but it seems the 16-year-old no longer uses Twitter.

He only posted 17 tweets - the last one being on July 2, 2012, claiming that Chris Brown was a #badman.”

Back to the here and now and, after making his debut, Gomes spoke about how his dream had just come true.

"Obviously, it's a dream come true. I've been here since the age of six working my way up, and it's what everyone dreams about," he said.

"I just want to thank the manager for putting me on the bench and playing me today, and all the staff back at the club and everyone who has helped me.

"I'm from Manchester, Salford and it's literally down the road. It's just unbelievable.'"

All he needs now is for Rashford to follow him on Twitter and he’ll be loving life.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Rio Ferdinand
Ryan Giggs
Football
Marcus Rashford
Gary Neville
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Watch: WWE Indian commentators' epic reaction to Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Watch: WWE Indian commentators' epic reaction to Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again