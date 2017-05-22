Kevin Durant is a pretty honest man these days.

After staying out of the spotlight for most of his career, Durant seems to care quite a bit less about his public image these days, more or less saying what's on his mind as opposed to saying the "right thing" in interviews.

As Durant and the Golden State Warriors have climbed to just five wins away from the NBA championship, what he says and does will continue to be spotlighted over the next few weeks.

The former Texas star said some more interesting things in an illuminating interview with Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated about a variety of topics, including what makes the Warriors so fun to play with, where he intends to play next season and also if the season has been a success so far.

"I made the 100 percent correct decision, win or lose," Durant said in the interview Sunday after the Warriors practiced in San Antonio in advance of Monday night's Game 4 - a potential close out game that would make Golden State 12-0 this season.

Durant was asked about the best thing about playing for Golden State and here's what he had to say: "It’s just basketball. You have people here who realize that the most important thing is it’s a game. You have fun. But you also should be passionate and dedicated. That is what everybody’s vision is. We know how important it is to everybody else. It’s not that serious.

"There is a fine line between being passionate, taking it serious and being too serious. We kind of tiptoe that line a little bit more so on the not-so-serious side. I think that’s what makes it fun and makes you have a good time."

One could argue that basketball is a lot more fun and easy to play when you are surrounded by the best team in the league. With shooters like Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, along with an unselfish star like Draymond Green, of course it's going to seem breezy and effortless.

About whether he'll be staying in Golden State next season, here was Durant's answer: "Yeah. I love it here. I love my teammates. I love the city (of Oakland, California). I love the organization. I love it here. I don’t plan on going anywhere else."

So, if conspiracy theorists had any designs of Durant headed back to Oklahoma City to play with Russell Westbrook and the Thunder once again, it appers they are wrong.

But Durant has surprised us in the summer before...