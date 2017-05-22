GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Andre Derrell.

Andre Derrell's uncle could face long spell in prison after Jose Uzcategui punch

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Leon Lawson, uncle of boxer Andre Dirrell, could be looking at 25 years in prison after he was charged with first-degree assault.

Trainer Lawson got into the ring to punch an unsuspecting Jose Uzcategui after the Venezuelan’s boxing match with his nephew was stopped on May 21.

Uzcategui landed a knockout on Derrell, but was disqualified by the referee because the blow came well after the eighth-round bell.

Article continues below

Outraged by the cheating, Lawson entered the ring as Derrell was seen to by doctors and, incredibly, hooked Uzcategui on the chin while he wasn’t looking.

It was a moment which shamed the sport, and the charge sheet brought against Lawson has now been shared on social media.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Watch: WWE Indian commentators' epic reaction to Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Watch: WWE Indian commentators' epic reaction to Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

The complaint to police was made by Sean Gibbons, Uzcategui’s advisor, and he tweeted a picture of the rap sheet from the District Court of Maryland for Prince George’s County.

It reveals the gravity of the situation, with charges for first and second degree assault which look similar but carry very different penalties.

Assault in the second degree could result in a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine, while a conviction for first degree could see him jailed for up to 25 years.

Anthony Dirrell v Norbert Nemesapati

The charge reads: “Did assault Jose Uzccategui in the first degree violation of CR 3-202, contrary to the form of the act of the assembly in such case made and provided against the peace, government and dignity of the state.”

According to Gibbons, Uzcategui is also planning to appeal the decision of the referee, after he was judged to have intentionally hit Derrell after the bell.

Gibbons tweeted: “Yes Team Uzcategui is 1000 per cent appealing the call! Referee blew the call there was nothing intentional about Uzcategui and the punch.”

Gibbons was not alone in his fury, as fighters everywhere condemned the actions of Lawson.

Carl Frampton called on him to be banned from boxing for life, saying: “You cannot possibly defend Leon Lawson. Should be banned from the sport forever. Scumbag!”

Conor McGregor’s coach also weighed in with his opinion, tweeting: “Protect yourself at all times. Hopefully he [Lawson ] does some time for this cowardly cheap shot.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Watch: WWE Indian commentators' epic reaction to Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Watch: WWE Indian commentators' epic reaction to Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Hector Bellerin sends perfect tweet to Spurs fan who trolled him in street

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again