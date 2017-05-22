Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor continue to hype their potential boxing superfight.

The pair of combat sports stars have been trading barbs back-and-forth for nearly a year now regarding a possible meeting inside the squared circle, and only now has the fight been deemed a legitimate possibility.

Mayweather attended his fighter, Gervonta Davis', successful IBF junior lightweight title defense over the weekend in England and was asked about the McGregor fight in the post-fight interview. Mayweather stated that he believes the fight between he and "The Notorious One" will happen (quotes via LowKickMMA):

“If me and Conor McGregor do happen to make the fight happen, which I think the fight will happen, I would love for [Davis] to be on the undercard. . . I had a great career, and my career may not be over. Number 50 may be against Conor McGregor, we’ll just wait and see.”

More questions about the superfight were thrown Mayweather's way during the post-fight press conference, to which he responded by stating he will meet with his management team to determine the next step in the process:

“If he signed the contract – I’m over here working, I’m always working. . . When I get back over to the U.S., I’ll communicate with my team, I’ll call Al [Haymon, Mayweather’s manager], I’ll get Al and Leonard [Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions] on a business call to see what’s our next move.

"There’s no rush. When we do make the move, most likely it’s gonna be a huge move. You already know, when Floyd Mayweather fights, it’s history.

“If I do fight, it’s a 90 percent chance it’s against Conor McGregor.”

Earlier this week Conor McGregor took to Twitter to tease Mayweather, saying he has already signed his deal and is waiting for Mayweather to sign his. "Money" responded by saying he is looking forward to signing his negotiation papers as well:

“They said Conor McGregor signed his end of the deal. I look forward to signing my end of the deal.

"I haven’t signed my end of the deal yet so once I get home, I’ll communicate with my team, I’ll talk with Al Haymon, I’ll talk with Leonard, and we’ll see what we come up with.

"We’ll put all our great minds together and we’re gonna have another superfight.”

What are your thoughts on the possible superfight between McGregor and Mayweather? Does McGregor have a chance? Let us know in the comments section below!

