Has Cristiano Ronaldo ever had a better year on both an individual and collective level than the one he's enjoyed over the past 12 months?

Not only did he win last season's Champions League with Real Madrid and Euro 2016 with Portugal, but the forward also picked up his fourth Ballon d'Or as well as the inaugural The Best FIFA award.

Yesterday, the ex-Manchester United star opened the scoring in just the second minute as Real beat Malaga 2-0 to be crowned La Liga winners for the first time since 2012.

If all that wasn't enough, Zinedine Zidane's men have the chance to become the first-ever team in the modern era to successfully defend the Champions League when they face Italian champions Juventus on June 3.

Amidst the celebrations after Madrid clinched their 33rd title, Ronaldo launched a fiery attack at his critics and slammed the media's treatment of him.

Cristiano slams the media

In response to questions about gestures he allegedly made during Real's 4-1 win at Celta Vigo in midweek, the 32-year-old told Marca, via Goal: "People talk about me like I'm a deliquent. I'm not a saint but nor am I a devil. People talk about me and do not know a damn thing.

"I do not watch TV because if I did, I would not have a life, given how much they (the media) talk about me badly in football and outside of football.

"When people talk about Cristiano, he is (they are) wrong. Football criticism does not worry me, because I know that people are going to be silent there."

Cristiano continued: "They always have two stones in their hands when I speak. I do not like it because I have a family, a mother, a son and I do not like being put like the others when they do stupid things. I do not do nonsense."

Passionate words from CR7, who's 25 La Liga goals this season saw him finish behind Barcelona duo Luis Suarez (29) and Lionel Messi (37) in the race for the Pichichi.

That said, he does have a point, given that many media outlets across the world love to paint him a selfish, arrogant human being, while Messi is often portrayed as a shy, humble person.

Cristiano on Real's 2016-17 season

The Portugal captain also commented on Real's 2016-17 campaign as a whole, claiming: "Since the beginning of the season, we have wanted to win the league and we are in luck.

"We have had a spectacular end of the season, the best of recent years. We have had a a smarter management, with the help of the coach and the players who have played less."

Looking ahead to next month's clash with Juve, Ronaldo added: "We know it's going to be a very difficult final, but we have to enjoy this victory, after five years without winning a league."

