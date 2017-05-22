Regardless of how Wednesday’s Europa League final goes, Jose Mourinho knows he must spend big in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils stuttered to a sixth place finish in the Premier League, finishing 24 points behind eventual winners Chelsea.

Mourinho spent more than £160 million last summer and United’s spending in the coming months could reach a similar figure.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future unclear following his serious knee injury, it’s highly likely a new striker will join. And United won’t settle for any run-of-the-mill forward - they will go full out for one of Europe’s biggest names.

Gareth Bale and Antoine Griezmann have both been linked with a move to Old Trafford. While the rumours of Bale leaving Real Madrid have never appeared too strong, there is a genuine chance that the Frenchman could arrive.

Atletico Madrid couldn’t keep up with Madrid and Barcelona in the La Liga title race and once again failed to land the Champions League trophy.

So it’s understandable that Griezmann could opt for a change of scenery.

There’s reason for Man United to be optimistic about the future. Victory against Ajax on Wednesday will be their second trophy of the season and will see them back in Europe’s elite competition.

Griezmann was asked to rate chances of joining United

The France international has refused to comment on his future, regularly insisting he is happy in Spain.

However, Griezmann got United supporters excited during an appearance on a French television show on Monday.

The 26-year-old was asked to rate his chances of joining United out of 10.

Griezmann responded by saying “six”.

He went on to say a move to the 13-time Premier League winners is “possible” and that he will make a decision in two weeks.

The quote that isn't being widely reported

However, Griezmann said something that isn't being widely reported.

United supporters should get too excited just yet. As Bixente Lizarazu pointed out, Griezmann added that his chances of staying with Atletico are seven out of 10.

Watch: Griezmann's TV appearance

Torres has told Griezmann not to leave

Last month, Griezmann was told by Atleti teammate Fernando Torres to snub a move to Manchester.

"Where are you going to go to improve what you have in Atletico?" Torres asked, per the Mirror.

"Not many places in the world. I hope he can stay with us forever.

"When young players become one of the best in the world, everyone wants to sign them.

"You can go to many other places in the world and they cannot offer what Atletico can offer you right now. Competing in the league, competing in the Champions League, one of the most respected teams in Europe.

“There is no reason to leave."

Griezmann’s decision could ultimately hinge on Wednesday’s result.

