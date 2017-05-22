Daniel Sturridge was once thought of by many as one the best strikers in English football, but can that really be said now?

In 2013-14, also known as "the year that Liverpool nearly won the title", he struck up a lethal partnership with Luis Suarez and fired in 21 league goals from 29 games.

However, Sturridge has scored just 15 times in the three Premier League campaigns that have followed, and there have been serious doubts over his long-term future at the club.

Injuries, of course, have limited his first-team action, however he's also been out of favour for the vast majority of Jurgen Klopp's tenure, with Roberto Firmino and even Divock Origi often preferred in the central striking role.

With that in mind, the England international has spoken out regarding what his future at Liverpool, but is resigned to the belief that what happens this summer is out of his hands.

Sturridge on his future

When asked if he would still be at Anfield next season, Sturridge said, via Liverpool Echo: "That is for the club to decide, (as) for myself, I am enjoying my football.

"My job is to go on the pitch and put my best foot forward. There is nothing to discuss really. I have two years left on my deal and I am happy here."

The 27-year-old added: "I would have liked to have played more, but I am grateful to the club for the opportunities and the manager has been really nice to me."

Sturridge's 2016-17 season

Having spent much of this season on the bench, Sturridge has registered three goals in 19 Premier League appearances, and seven in 26 outings across all competitions.

He's only started 11 matches in total for the Reds this term, but got the crucial opener in the huge 4-0 win at West Ham United and received a rousing reception from the crowd upon his substitution against Middlesbrough.

No one seems to doubt the quality Sturridge provides at his very best, the only debate is whether or not he will ever get back to those top-class levels again.

