Adrien Broner was once one of boxing's rising stars, aligning himself with Floyd Mayweather and mixing his showmanship with solid in-ring skills.

Things have gone south for Broner in recent months, though, with his rise to the top of the boxing world being put on hold as his personal life detracts from his focus. The latest shakeup is just another example of why AB's status as a top draw has diminished.

Broner has posted cryptic Instagram messages relating to harming himself in past months, stemming from legal troubles after he allegedly choked a waitress. The latest setback is sure to have boxing fans shaking their heads at what was once a very bright future.

Broner has been order to spend three days in jail, charged with contempt for failing to appear in court for hearings regarding a 2014 disorderly conduct charge in Kentucky Adrien pleaded guilty to, according to Fox 19 Cincinnati.

Broner was arrested for the outstanding warrant that led to his jailing on April 20. He was pulled over in Kentucky because the SUV he rented and was driving in had eight bullet holes in it. That situation has led to the most recent jailing of AB.

Broner went to his Instagram to react to his jail time, saying he's "pissed" that he's in for more time in the slammer. The post has since been deleted, along with his entire Instagram account.

Things have not gone well for Broner, who was also forced to serve jail time for being late and intoxicated in court in 2016. His in-ring performances haven't been great, thoough he's won six of his previous eight bouts.

The problem with that is that his two losses were to the best competitors he faced during that stretch, dropping fights to both Marcos Maidana and Shawn Porter. Broner could be looking at fight this summer against Mikey Garcia.

This is just another setback for Broner, but he's familiar with fighting through distractions. His larger-than-boxing personality helped fuel his rise to stardom in the boxing world, but as of late it seems to be diminishing it instead.

A three-day jail stay shouldn't stop Broner from moving forward with any plans he's lining up this summer, though it's another sign that AB doesn't exactly have his focus solely on boxing. His personal life has been a whirlwind of controversy that's kept his name in the papers more than his actual boxing.

Broner last fought on February 18, defeating Adrian Granados in a split decision most considered controversial.

