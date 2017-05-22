GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Floyd Mayweather explains how he would help Anthony Joshua

Everyone wants a piece of Anthony Joshua after the British boxer added the WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight titles to his IBF title with a thrilling victory over Wladimir Klitschko last month.

The 27-year-old is being touted as boxing’s first potential billionaire. Fights in Las Vegas and other extravagant arenas now await the man who took up the sport as an 18-year-old.

Joshua’s next fight is yet to be confirmed but his promoter, Eddie Hearn, teased fans by naming three of the possible opponents he could fight next.

“I think from a fans perspective and I call myself one of those as well, Klitschko, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, they would be the next three fights for Anthony Joshua,” Hearn is quoted as saying by The Sun.

“There’s honestly no one that wants to see Tyson Fury return to the ring more than Anthony Joshua and myself, because that is the biggest fight in world boxing.”

Joshua would love to emulate Mayweather

Joshua would no doubt love to have the career that Floyd Mayweather had. ‘Money’ is widely considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time, winning all 49 of his fights and becoming a world champion in five divisions.

Mayweather was in England over the weekend to support his protégé Gervonta Davis, who beat Britain’s Liam Walsh on Saturday.

While there, the 40-year-old hyped up Joshua’s ability - but insisted there are areas for improvement.

IBF World Championship Boxing

Mayweather explains how he'd help AJ

"You have to respect AJ," Mayweather told Fight Hype. "He showed that he had heart [against Klitschko] but we have to bring him up to the Mayweather Boxing Club as we want to tighten that defence up until it's real, real sharp and real, real slick."

The American added: “I'm not trying to move his trainers out the way but there's things we want to tweak. You saw what we did to Tank [Gervonta Davis]… nobody knew who this kid even was. But we brought him up and now [he's] world champion.

"Joshua's last fight went 11 rounds but really it could have gone three. He came out and the fight was going his way but then the fight shifted and I thought, 'oh s**t!' But this m****r f****r got some dog in him.

"After that fight he was praising his trainers but I gotta praise [him] as it was [Joshua] in there fighting. When he was knocked down on the floor, he got up and he kept fighting."

Check out the complete video below.

Video: Mayweather hypes up AJ

How far can Joshua go in boxing? Let us know in the comments section below!

