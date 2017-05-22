GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Goldberg.

Goldberg names two WWE superstars he'd love facing in return

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Goldberg's latest run with the WWE came to an end in a loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, but it's unclear if that was the final chapter of his wrestling career. 

Goldberg remains one of the biggest names ever in wrestling, earning his reputation as he tore through WCW one victim at a time during his streak. Now 50, his time in the squared circle is limited but both he and the WWE try to make it impactful. 

That's exactly why he competed at a limited capacity despite being the WWE Universal champion after squashing Kevin Owens. They were saving for a big match against Lesnar, and WrestleMania 33 may have been their best match in the trilogy. 

Article continues below

Will the wrestling world ever see Goldberg in the ring again? Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. caught up with Goldberg and provided a fantastic update on the legend's status going forward.

Is a return in the cards for Goldberg? Giri asked, and Goldberg didn't shut the door on the possibility. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Bray Wyatt's one-word reaction to Orton vs Mahal is simple but effective

Bray Wyatt's one-word reaction to Orton vs Mahal is simple but effective

How three gamblers won big money thanks to John Terry bet v Sunderland

How three gamblers won big money thanks to John Terry bet v Sunderland

"Personally and professionally, it's something that I would have to take into consideration if it was ever presented to me again. As far as the physical aspect is concerned, as I sit and look at myself in the gym I ask myself what I am going to do with this?

"I don't think it's an impossibility, but it could be an improbability to ever get back in the ring, but never say never. Like I said the last time; you never know who is next and you never know what is next," Goldberg said, via Wrestling Inc.

If he does come back, it may not be for a program against Lesnar. Goldberg was asked who out of the young talent he'd like to work with and named two of RAW's top stars.

"Obviously, the guy with the big push now is Braun Strowman, but unfortunately he is hurt. Great kid and a great work ethic, obviously great character. I would be remiss that stepping in the ring with Roman Reigns wouldn't be fun.

"There are a lot of guys of being worthy to be getting their ass kicked by me; at the end of the day, there are a lot of great people to leave this business with. I think the stars of the future are right on the cusp of breaking out. There is a plethora of talent ready to be the next big thing," Goldberg said. 

The idea of booking Goldberg against  Reigns might give the WWE creative team a collective stroke. but there's definitely a growing list of massive mountains that could step into the ring with besides taking on Lesnar for a fourth time. Time will tell if we've seen the last of Goldberg.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Braun Strowman
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
WWE Smackdown

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Bray Wyatt's one-word reaction to Orton vs Mahal is simple but effective

Bray Wyatt's one-word reaction to Orton vs Mahal is simple but effective

How three gamblers won big money thanks to John Terry bet v Sunderland

How three gamblers won big money thanks to John Terry bet v Sunderland

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again