Goldberg names two WWE superstars he'd love facing in return

Goldberg's latest run with the WWE came to an end in a loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, but it's unclear if that was the final chapter of his wrestling career.

Goldberg remains one of the biggest names ever in wrestling, earning his reputation as he tore through WCW one victim at a time during his streak. Now 50, his time in the squared circle is limited but both he and the WWE try to make it impactful.

That's exactly why he competed at a limited capacity despite being the WWE Universal champion after squashing Kevin Owens. They were saving for a big match against Lesnar, and WrestleMania 33 may have been their best match in the trilogy.

Will the wrestling world ever see Goldberg in the ring again? Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. caught up with Goldberg and provided a fantastic update on the legend's status going forward.

Is a return in the cards for Goldberg? Giri asked, and Goldberg didn't shut the door on the possibility.

"Personally and professionally, it's something that I would have to take into consideration if it was ever presented to me again. As far as the physical aspect is concerned, as I sit and look at myself in the gym I ask myself what I am going to do with this?

"I don't think it's an impossibility, but it could be an improbability to ever get back in the ring, but never say never. Like I said the last time; you never know who is next and you never know what is next," Goldberg said, via Wrestling Inc.

If he does come back, it may not be for a program against Lesnar. Goldberg was asked who out of the young talent he'd like to work with and named two of RAW's top stars.

"Obviously, the guy with the big push now is Braun Strowman, but unfortunately he is hurt. Great kid and a great work ethic, obviously great character. I would be remiss that stepping in the ring with Roman Reigns wouldn't be fun.

"There are a lot of guys of being worthy to be getting their ass kicked by me; at the end of the day, there are a lot of great people to leave this business with. I think the stars of the future are right on the cusp of breaking out. There is a plethora of talent ready to be the next big thing," Goldberg said.

The idea of booking Goldberg against Reigns might give the WWE creative team a collective stroke. but there's definitely a growing list of massive mountains that could step into the ring with besides taking on Lesnar for a fourth time. Time will tell if we've seen the last of Goldberg.

