It's fair to say that Paul Pogba has flattered to deceive since returning to Manchester United from Juventus for £89.3 million last summer.

He's registered eight goals and five assists in 50 appearances this term, struggling for proper consistency throughout the campaign and receiving mixed reviews for his performances.

No one doubts his talent, however, just like the Euro 2016 final, Pogba has failed to have any major influence in big matches for United and will always be analysed in relation to his world-record transfer fee.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Thierry Henry is someone who's kept a close eye on the 24-year-old over the course of the season and he's now explained what Jose Mourinho is doing wrong with his compatriot.

Henry on what Jose's doing wrong

The Arsenal and France legend told Sky Sports, via Goal: "It was always going to be difficult for Paul Pogba. They (Man United) don't use Pogba where he should be playing.

Article continues below

"He's not a holding midfielder. He likes to play higher (more attacking) or off the left. You lose a bit of him when he plays deeper.

"When you have a price tag like his, people are always going to talk," Henry continued. "It could be good if someone comes in during the summer with a bigger price tag, then people might leave Pogba alone. I think his second season can be better. He's got much more to offer."

What's been fairly clear is that midfielder is considerably more comfortable and effective in a three than a two, where he has less defensive responsibilities and the licence to push forward.

So, despite feeling that Pogba is yet to fulfill his potential and addressing how Mourinho can get more out of his star man, Henry is confident that the gifted Frenchman will improve next year.

Henry on United under Mourinho

The 39-year-old also commented on Mourinho's first season in charge at Old Trafford, adding: "Are they entertaining? Are they a nice side to watch? At the end of the day, it will be the EFL Cup and the Europa League - if they win it.

"Then they will be in the Champions League and it will be a successful season. Whether you like Jose Mourinho or not, it will be a successful season."

Pogba has the chance to address his biggest critique - that he doesn't have an effect on the biggest matches - when Man Utd face Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday, in a game which will undoubtedly define the Red Devils' entire 2016-17 campaign.

What do YOU make of Pogba's first season back at Man Utd? What is his best position? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms